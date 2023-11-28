Chelsea decide against bid as PSG open talks to sign €25m-rated Brazil midfielder: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly decided to turn their back on Brazilian youngster Gabriel Moscardo, who is now on the radar of French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The Blues will not bid for the teenager, whom Corinthians have slapped a €25 million price tag on, essentially giving PSG a free run at him.

Corinthians are prepared for attempts to sign their 18-year-old midfielder Moscardo, and they were in talks with Chelsea in the summer over the teenage talent. The Brazilian outfit have now received confirmation that the Blues will not be interested in a move for the youngster any longer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has laid waste to rumors that emerged from Brazil about a deal being agreed for the young midfielder. He revealed via Instagram that the Blues have decided not to move forward with an attempt to sign Moscardo from Corinthians.

According to Romano, the youngster has caught the eye of PSG director Luis Campos, who is now leading talks with his entourage over a move. The French giants have learned that they will have to pay the €25 million fee quoted by Corinthians for their teenage talent.

Chelsea lost out to PSG in the race to sign Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP in the summer, and are set to leave another South American to them. If signed, Moscardo will play with fellow teenage sensation Warren Zaire-Emery at the Parc Des Princes.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are sorted in midfield due to the quality of players that they have already acquired over the past year. Their pursuit of Moscardo was already regarded by many as unnecessary, and they have now left the midfielder.

Chelsea set to face other targets as future building continues

Chelsea have already spent a fortune on their midfield targets since the arrival of the Todd Boehly-Clearlake ownership last summer. They will not feel too bad to miss out on a player of Moscardo's talents due to the quality of their own youngsters.

The Blues signed Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, and Lesley Ugochukwu for the first team this summer. Pochettino has also fallen in love with academy signing Alex Matos. This list does not include Andrey Santos and Cesare Casadei, both of whom are on loan elsewhere.

Chelsea have an extensive squad filled with some of the best young players in the world, and they continue to target more young talents. Their owners have spent around £1 billion since their arrival, mostly on teenage talents and young players.

They are patient in their attempt to get the club back to where it is meant to be and have hedged their bets on their young players. They will continue to target young talents to work with their manager and become a world-class squad challenging for honors.