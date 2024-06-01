Chelsea dropped interest in Victor Osimhen for bizarre reason - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly dropped their long-standing interest in signing Victor Osimhen this summer. As per 90min, it is because of his price and also bizarrely because he will turn 26 years old in December 2024.

The Blues have spent over £1 billion on new signings since Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbali took over as new owners in the summer of 2022. Most of their signings have been players under 25 as a strict policy. As per London World, they are now set to move away from the race for Osimhen because of the same reason.

Chelsea have been linked with the Nigerian striker since last summer but ended up signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal. They were again linked with Osimhen this year but have now cooled off their interest. He is currently 25 years old and will turn 26 in December, which is above the Blues' required age.

Osimhen had an underwhelming 2023-24 campaign as compared to his previous campaign where he helped Napoli win the Serie A title. He scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 league games in the 2022-23 season. This season, however, he registered 15 goals and three assists in 25 games as Napoli finished 10th in the table.

The Blues, meanwhile, finished sixth in the Premier League, with Jackson contributing 14 goals and five assists in 35 games.

Chelsea star opens up about Benjamin Sesko amidst links of a potential move

The Blues' goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic recently shared his thoughts on striker Benjamin Sesko, who's been linked with a move to Chelsea. He said that he's watched the RB Leipzig man often and that he will fit in the Premier League well.

Petrovic said (via Football.London):

“I know [about the rumours linking him with Chelsea] and have been following him. He’s having a good half-season, he’s in great scoring form. I read that he’s scored in his last seven matches in a row. He seems to have gained strong momentum for the Euros.

"He’s a forward who has everything a modern player needs. He’s tall, strong, fast and intelligent. I’ve watched some of his matches. Of course he can play in the Premier League. Absolutely! He has great potential and he’s been successfully proving it in recent months.”

Serbia's Petrovic and Slovenia's Sesko will face off at the Euro 2024 as they're in Group C along with Denmark and England.

Sesko has also been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United. They can offer him UEFA Champions League and Europa League football respectively next season. Chelsea, meanwhile, are in the Europa Conference League playoff.