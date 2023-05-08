Chelsea favorites to sign ex-Liverpool star after first round of talks: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to sign former Liverpool star Sadio Mane ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida on Twitter, Chelsea have already held the first round of talks with Bayern Munich over a potential move. Mane moved to the Bavarian giants last summer for a fee of £35 million with add-ons after six successful seasons at Liverpool.

However, the Senegal international's time in Germany hasn't been rosy. He was already struggling for form when he was involved in a heated altercation with teammate Leroy Sane.

Mane punched the Germany international in the face after Bayern's first-leg 3-0 UEFA Champions League quarter-final loss against Manchester City last month. He was eventually handed a one-match suspension and a club-record £350,000 fine for the incident.

The 2019-20 Premier League winner has registered 12 goals and five assists in 36 games across competitions this season. He will still have two years left on his deal at the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.

Chelsea could benefit from his addition, considering he will add much-needed experience to their young frontline. The 31-year-old can play anywhere up front but has recently featured as a centre-forward - a notable problem area for the Blues.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed his desire to return to Barcelona, while Romelu Lukaku's future at Chelsea is up in the air. Mane also has bags of experience playing in England. He has 111 goals and 47 assists in 263 career Premier League appearances.

Pundit tells Liverpool to stay clear of Chelsea's Mason Mount

Mason Mount has been heavily linked with a transfer to Liverpool in recent months. Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor, however, wants the Reds to avoid signing the 24-year-old.

The former Aston Villa striker told talkSPORT, via Liverpool Echo:

"He scored 27 goals in 129 appearances, it's not fantastic is it, let's be honest. The stats show [sic.] that he's not [a great player]. He's an okay player but he's not doing outstanding. Mason Mount is an attacking midfielder, he should be scoring goals. He brings nothing. Odegaard's got 14 goals in one season."

Mount is yet to renew his current Chelsea contract, which expires at the end of next season. The England international has been an important player for the Blues ever since his breakthrough 2019-20 season under Frank Lampard.

Mount has registered 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 senior appearances for Chelsea, with whom he has been with since 2005. He was recently ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery to fix an issue with his pelvis.

