Chelsea down to 'final details' of completing £45 million move for attacker: Reports

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Raheem Sterling from Premier League rivals Manchester City for £45 million, according to The Independent.

The Blues have allowed Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan on a season-long loan, just a year after signing him for £97.5 million. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona on free transfers respectively.

Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are said to be the subject of transfer interest from Barcelona. Most players could be on their way out of Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea open to offers for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

While several players could soon leave the club, the London giants are yet to make a signing this summer. They are one of four Premier League clubs that have not made a single addition to their squads ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Chelsea, though, appear to be on their way to chalk their name off that list as they are set to seal the signing of Sterling. They are down to the 'final details' of a £45 million move for the Manchester City star, according to the aforementioned source.

The England international is said to be excited about the prospect of a move to Stamford Bridge. He is also expected to be on on the Blues' pre-season tour of the United States.

Manchester City could earn £55 million from the transfer after add-ons, as per the report. Meanwhile, Chelsea are tipped to make the signing of a centre-back their top target after Sterling's signing.

Chelsea left frustrated in Matthijs de Ligt chase

The Blues have identified Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt as a potential recruit to strengthen their defense. It emerged earlier this month that they have accelerated talks to sign the Netherlands international.

However, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have recently stepped up their efforts to land De Ligt. The centre-back currently prefers a move to the German giants, according to The Independent.

Sterling's Manchester City teammate Nathan Ake is also an option for Thomas Tuchel's side this summer. A return to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards for the 27-year-old defender.

They have also been linked with a move for Inter Milan duo Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni. However, they are tipped to stay put at the Italian club.

