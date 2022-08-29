Chelsea forward edging closer to exit as talks gain traction - Reports

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is increasingly likely to replace Manchester United-bound Antony at Ajax this summer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Antony has been Erik ten Hag's preferred option to strengthen his attack since the start of the summer. However, Manchester United struggled to convince Ajax to sanction a move for him for a long while.

The Red Devils, though, have finally found a breakthrough in their efforts to sign the 22-year-old, as per the latest reports. The Brazilian is expected to move to the Premier League for €100 million, including add-ons.

Contracts being prepared, it’s Eredivisie historical record fee — Antony will be in Manchester next week. Antony to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement in principle with Ajax, €100m fee. Contract until June 2027 with option until 2028. To be signed tomorrow.Contracts being prepared, it’s Eredivisie historical record fee — Antony will be in Manchester next week. Antony to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement in principle with Ajax, €100m fee. Contract until June 2027 with option until 2028. To be signed tomorrow. 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFCContracts being prepared, it’s Eredivisie historical record fee — Antony will be in Manchester next week. https://t.co/Wr9mUiX1Ud

Ajax are thus set to make a significant profit on Antony, who they signed from Sao Paulo for €15.5 million in 2020. However, they now face the challenge of having to replace the forward before the transfer window closes on Thursday (September 1).

The Dutch giants, though, appear to have already identified the ideal candidate to replace Antony. There have been suggestions that they will look to re-sign Ziyech from Chelsea if the Brazilian joins Manchester United.

With Antony now on his way to Old Trafford, Ziyech is edging closer to a move to Ajax, according to the aforementioned source. The 29-year-old, who plied his trade for the Eredivisie outfit between 2016 and 2020, is thus expected to return to the club.

It is unclear whether Ajax have reached an agreement with Chelsea to re-sign Ziyech. It also remains to be seen how much the Blues will demand for him should they agree to sell him in the coming days.

Why is Hakim Ziyech leaving Chelsea?

Reports earlier this month claimed that Hakim Ziyech is seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer. He has a contract with Chelsea until the end of the 2024-25 season, but is said to be unsettled at the club.

Ziyech joined the Blues from Ajax for a fee of €40 million in the summer of 2020. He went on to help the team win the UEFA Champions League in his first season, scoring two goals from 10 matches in the competition.

However, the Morocco international has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel. He has clocked just 26 minutes of playing time for the London giants so far this season.

Ziyech is thus keen to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge in search of regular playing time. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for the winger, but he appears to be on his way back to Ajax.

