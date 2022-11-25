Chelsea handed boost in race to sign PSG target - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the contract situation of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, who has also been on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) since the summer transfer window.

Skriniar, 27, has been a crucial first-team starter for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Sampdoria for a fee of €20 million in 2017. He has helped his club win three trophies, including the 2020-21 Serie A title.

A towering center-back renowned for his tackling and heading, Skriniar has been the talk of the town since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. PSG identified the Slovak, whose current contract is set to expire next summer, as their top defensive target earlier this summer. However, the Parisians eventually failed with their bid of over €60 million.

According to FCInterNews, Chelsea have approached Skriniar's agents to discuss his situation as Inter is currently stuck in a contract limbo with the defender. So far, Skriniar has rebuffed a wage proposal of €5.5 million-a-year plus up to €500,000 in bonuses from the Serie A giants.

While PSG are still on the sidelines with a lucrative contract offer for next summer, Skriniar is hopeful of a Nerazzuri contract of over €6.5 million-a-year plus bonuses, as per the aforementioned report.

Earlier this month, Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti shed light on his club's stance on offering the MSK Zilina academy graduate a contract extension. He told SportMediaset (via OneFootball):

"We're in talks and the conditions are there to find an agreement to move forward together. We hope that it can be resolved as soon as possible, everyone will be happy."

Overall, Skriniar has netted 11 goals and contributed four assists in 236 matches across all competitions for the Simone Inzaghi-coached side.

