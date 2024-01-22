Chelsea identify 3 transfer targets to become serious Premier League title contenders next season: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly earmarked three players as ideal potential arrivals to help them emerge as a proper Premier League title contender next campaign.

According to Fichajes.net, the Blues are interested in breaking the bank again next summer to help Mauricio Pochettino build a competitive side. With the aim of lifting the 2024-25 league title, they are keen to sign Victor Osimhen, Bruno Guimaraes, and Alphonso Davies in the future.

Osimhen, whose Napoli contract is set to expire in June 2026, has been the talk of the town since he guided his side to their first Serie A title in 33 years. He has been in stellar form since the start of last campaign, scoring 39 goals and providing eight assists in 57 club matches.

However, Chelsea could face a tough time luring the 25-year-old away from Napoli in the upcoming summer. The Serie A side are believed to have slapped an asking price in the region of a massive £103 million.

Guimaraes, on the other hand, is said to be on his way out of Newcastle United as the Magpies are in need of cash to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. He has popped up on the Blues' radar, as a result, and could be subject to bids ahead of the upcoming season.

A former Olympique Lyonnais man, the Brazilian has established himself as one of the best Premier League midfielders since his arrival in 2022. The 26-year-old has bagged 11 goals and registered 10 assists in 87 outings, helping Newcastle qualify for Europe along the way.

Meanwhile, Davies' future is currently up in the air with his Bayern Munich contract set to expire in June 2025. Hence, the Canadian left-back has been identified as a top summer target by Chelsea's top brass.

The 23-year-old, who is also reportedly on Real Madrid's radar right now, has been one of Bayern's best players over the past four seasons. He has assisted 28 times in 178 games for them, winning 13 trophies.

Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen suggests he is open to joining current loan club in summer

Earlier this month, Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen secured a short-term loan switch to Borussia Dortmund after failing to get adquate minutes this season. His transfer is believed to have a £30 million buy clause.

Speaking recently to Sky Germany, the 21-year-old Dutchman shared his thoughts on his future. He revealed that he is keeping his options open (h/t Sport Witness):

"I'd love to come back in the summer. Why not? But we'll see what the future brings."

Maatsen, who is an ex-PSV Eindhoven youth player, featured in 15 outings across all competitions for Chelsea this season before joining Dortmund. He has provided one assist in two matches for BVB so far.