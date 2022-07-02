Chelsea keeping tabs on 25-year-old Ivory Coast international: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet with the Ivorian's future uncertain after the Clarets' relegation last season.

TalkSPORT reports that the Blues are showing an interest in Cornet, 25, with the winger desiring a move away from Turf Moor.

The report stated that Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Burnley winger and Thomas Tuchel has been promised a half-a-dozen new signings by new owner Todd Boehly.

Burnley were relegated to the EFL Championship, and the former Lyon star is now available for £17.5 million due to a clause in his contract.

Cornet arrived at Turf Moor from Lyon last summer in a £13.5 million deal.

He impressed in his debut season for the Clarets despite the side's disappointing campaign, managing nine goals and two assists in 29 appearances.

His versatility in being able to play as a left-winger and left-back is reportedly proving to be an attractive option for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. Cornet primarily played as a winger for Burnley but featured mainly as a wing-back for Lyon.

Tuchel's side ran into problems on the left-hand side of their defense last season, with Ben Chilwell missing the majority of the campaign through injury.

Marcos Alonso stood-in for the English full-back and although he impressed, his future at Stamford Bridge is the talk of speculation. Alonso scored five goals and provided six assists in 46 appearances across competitions.

Barcelona are reportedly showing strong interest in the Spaniard, who has just a year left to run on his current deal.

Chelsea viewing Maxwel Cornet as a potential alternative to Raphinha

Leeds United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Chelsea are in the race to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha this summer.

The Blues have reportedly agreed on a deal for the Brazilian with Leeds at around £60-65 million but Barcelona have looked to hijack the deal.

The 25-year-old is keen to join Barca, which casts doubt on whether the player will agree personal terms with Thomas Tuchel's side.

Hence, Tuchel may be making plans to target an alternative option for Raphinha, with Maxwel Cornet emerging as an option. The Ivory Coast international boasts a similar skillset to the Leeds star; pacey, elegant on the ball and having a deadly left-foot on them.

At £17.5 million, Chelsea would be pulling off somewhat of a bargain for a player who was highly regarded in Ligue 1 before arriving at Turf Moor last summer.

Tuchel is looking to reinforce his attacking options following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on a season-long loan. The likes of Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech did not impress last season and Tuchel will be eager to shore up his frontline this summer.

