Chelsea 'pressure Leeds and Raphinha' after feeling threatened by Barcelona interest: Reports

Chelsea feel threatened by Barcelona's efforts to hijack their deal to sign Leeds United forward Raphinha, according to GOAL Brasil journalist Raisa Simplicio.

It appeared last month that Arsenal are the favorites to acquire Raphinha's services from Leeds. However, a sudden turn of events saw Chelsea edge past the Gunners and reach an agreement with the Whites over the Brazilian's signing.

Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Blues have struck a deal to sign the forward for around £60 million and £65 million. Thomas Tuchel's side even went on to open talks with Raphinha over personal terms.

Chelsea and Leeds have reached full agreement for Raphinha! Official bid accepted around £60/65m [add ons included]. Main part of amount to be paid immediately. It's done between clubs. Talks now ongoing on player side on personal terms and contract. Boehly, on it.

It then emerged that Barcelona are trying to hijack Chelsea's deal to sign Raphinha. The Catalans have also been encouraged by the Brazil international's desire to move to Camp Nou.

Raphinha is reportedly unwilling to entertain contract talks with the Blues as he has set his heart on a move to Barcelona. Gerard Romero then reported on Friday that Blaugrana are edging closer to striking a £52 million deal with Leeds.

Recent developments have unsettled Chelsea, who are not willing to wait any longer, according to the aforementioned source. Tuchel's side are said to be applying pressure on Leeds and Raphinha for a final decision.

The Stamford Bridge outfit want a final word from the forward before moving on to other targets. Meanwhile, Leeds are prepared to accept the biggest offer on the table, with Chelsea being the highest bidders as of now.

Raisa Simplicio @simpraisa Chelsea pressiona o Leeds e Raphinha por uma decisão. Clube inglês se sente ameaçado pelo Barcelona neste momento e não quer ficar esperando. Caso não feche com o atacante, já quer "atacar" logo outro lado @GoalBR Chelsea pressiona o Leeds e Raphinha por uma decisão. Clube inglês se sente ameaçado pelo Barcelona neste momento e não quer ficar esperando. Caso não feche com o atacante, já quer "atacar" logo outro lado @GoalBR

Xavi's side have promised to increase their offer if the report is to be believed. It now remains to be seen where the future lies for Raphinha.

Chelsea to turn to Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele as an alternative for Raphinha?

Tuchel is keen to strengthen his options in attack during the ongoing summer transfer window. Apart from Raphinha, the London giants have also been linked with moves for other forwards, including Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have also been credited with an interest in Ousmane Dembele. The France international saw his contract with Barcelona expire this week and is a free agent as of now.

According to Gerard Romero, Blaugrana remain positive that the 25-year-old will put pen to paper on a new deal. Raphinha's arrival would also not impact the Catalans' plans to hand Dembele a fresh contract.

Xavi sees a future for both Raphinha and Dembele at Camp Nou. It thus remains to be seen if the Blues can convince the Frenchman of a move to Stamford Bridge.

