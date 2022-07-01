Raphinha ‘will not enter’ salary negotiations with Chelsea due to one reason: Reports

Leeds United winger Raphinha is reportedly unwilling to enter salary negotiations with Chelsea as he desires a move to Barcelona this summer. SPORT has reported that the Brazilian will be the one to determine his future despite his parent club Leeds entering an agreement with the Blues earlier this week.

Raphinha, 25, has been linked with Barca, Chelsea and Arsenal after an impressive season with Leeds last time out. The Peacocks have reportedly accepted a £60 million offer from Chelsea for the Brazilian attacker, but his preference is to sign with the Blaugrana.

The SPORT report claims that the Brazilian has asked his agent Deco to stop the west London club's pursuit, and is not looking to enter negotiations on personal terms.

It puts' the Blues deal with Raphinha in a precarious position and the Nou Camp outfit might be able to steal the player from under the noses of the Premier League side.

The Leeds winger has two years left on his current deal at Elland Road and seems eager to head to the Nou Camp this summer. He flourished for the Peacocks last season, making 36 appearances and scoring 11 goals whilst providing 3 assists.

Ousmane Dembele, on the other hand, has now become a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired yesterday. His situation could play out interestingly as it might affect Raphinha, Chelsea and Barca.

Chelsea could target Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele if Raphinha joins the Catalan giants

Thomas Tuchel could turn his attention to Dembele

A transfer merry-go-round could be set to ensue should Barcelona be able to lure Raphinha to the Nou Camp this summer.

Despite Chelsea being the side offering the most money for the Brazilian and having found an agreement, he appears to be waiting on a move to Barca.

This could open the door for the Blues to target the now out-of-contract Ousmane Dembele, who they hold a reported interest in.

The west London club have reportedly sent a firm proposal to the 25-year-old who has been in talks with Barcelona to extend his stay.

But negotiations over a potential new deal are yet to reach a successful conclusion and Dembele is now free to join any club as a free agent.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel knows Dembele from his time managing the Frenchman at Borussia Dortmund.

The winger made 49 appearances under the German coach, scoring 10 goals whilst creating 21 assists.

