Chelsea keeping tabs on €40m-rated Manchester United target: Reports

Chelsea are monitoring Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries' situation at Inter Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport [via Get Italian Football News].

Chelsea have made two major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly from Manchester City and Napoli, respectively, for a combined fee of around €100 million.

The Blues intend to bolster their ranks further before the transfer window slams shut next month. With Cesar Azpilicueta heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, it appears a new right-back is on their agenda.

Inter defender Dumfries has thus emerged as a potential target for Chelsea. According to the aforementioned source, the London giants are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, who could leave the Nerazzurri this summer.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Denzel Dumfries is increasingly likely to leave Inter this summer, with Chelsea ready to battle Manchester United for the €40m Dutchman.



However, Thomas Tuchel's side are not the only Premier League club linked with a move for Dumfries. Manchester United have recently been credited with an interest in the Netherlands international.

There have been suggestions that the Red Devils could pursue a deal for Dumfries if they can offload Aaron Wan-Bissake this summer. The Old Trafford outfit, though, could face competition from the Blues for the right-back.

Dumfries made 45 appearances across all competitions for Inter last season, contributing to 12 goals in the process. However, Raoul Bellanova has impressed for the Nerazzurri recently, putting the Dutchman's spot in the team under threat.

Milan Skriniar being likely to stay at Inter despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has also raised doubts about Dumfries' future. The Serie A giants need to raise €60 million from sales this summer and hope to bag €40 million for the full-back, as per the report.

Dumfries is not the only right-back targetted by Chelsea and Manchester United

Dumfries is not the only right-back on Chelsea and Manchester United's radar this summer. The Premier League duo have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

The Bavarians recently signed Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for a deal worth €77 million. There have been suggestions that the Bundesliga giants will now look to sell a defender to raise funds.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Bayern Munich are open to selling Benjamin Pavard after the signing of Matthijs De Ligt. The German club would want to receive around €35m.



Pavard is reportedly a top candidate to leave the Allianz Arena before the transfer window slams shut. Bayern Munich have even slapped a €35 million price tag on the Frenchman, amidst interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

