Chelsea leading race to sign 26-year-old who is also wanted by Manchester United and Tottenham: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign right-back Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, who is also on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Italian outlet CalcioMercatoWeb (h/t HITC) claims that I Nerazzuri value the 26-year-old at around €50 million. Dumfries could be ready for a move to the Premier League after an eventful campaign with Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Dumfries apparently turned down approaches from Chelsea and Manchester United this summer as he wanted regular playing time ahead of the World Cup. He achieved that goal, making 20 appearances across competitions for his club this campaign.

The Dutchman scored twice and provided three assists during this run, and manager Louis van Gaal kept him as his team's first-choice right-back in Qatar. Dumfries played every game for the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup until their elimination at the hands of Argentina in the quarter-finals.

His best performance came against the USA, where he scored a goal and assisted the other two in his team's 3-1 last-16 win. The former PSV Eindhoven player is one of the most complete right-backs in Italian football at the moment.

Inter have come to rely heavily on Dumfries since his move to Serie A from the Eredivisie in the summer of 2021. That, added to the fact that his contract doesn't expire before the end of the 2024-25 campaign, makes it clear that Inter will not let him leave for cheap.

However, it will be interesting to see what Blues boss Graham Potter would have planned for him if the Dutchman does move to Stamford Bridge. Reece James is arguably untouchable down the right flank in Chelsea's defense and Dumfries, 26, would not want to waste his prime years on the bench.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have reportedly offered Diogo Dalot to Inter in recent weeks to sweeten the deal for Dumfries.

Chelsea's approach for Manchester United youngster rejected

Chelsea's approach for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been turned down, as per journalist Simon Phillips (h/t CaughtOffside). The Argentine forward reportedly prefers a new deal at Old Trafford over a move elsewhere. His current deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season.

The youngster has made five Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, scoring once. That goal was the winner in the 2-1 Premier League win against Fulham just before the season stopped for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Argentine could enter into talks with foreign clubs over a Bosman transfer in January, which is why United must hurry if they want to keep him beyond next summer.

