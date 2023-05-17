Chelsea make enquiry to sign 2 Napoli stars and it does not include Victor Osimhen: Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly made an inquiry about signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Stanislav Lobotka from Napoli in the summer. While the Blues are reportedly keen on signing Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen as well, the list doesn't include the prolific marksman.

According to II Matino, the west London side are looking to bring in Kvartskhelia and Lobotka to Stamford Bridge as they look to strengthen their side.

Kvaratskhelia has been one of the players of the season for the Serie A champions this season. The Georgian winger has scored 14 goals and has provided 17 assists in 40 games since joining the Italian side from Dinamo Batumi last summer. He is contracted with Napoli until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €85 million.

Lobotka, meanwhile, has also been an important player for Napoli this season. The Slovak operates as a defensive midfielder and has made 46 appearances across competitions. The 28-year-old's current market value is around €40 million.

Chelsea could look to bolster their option in the middle of the park at the end of the season. The likes of Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante have been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard spoke about Chelsea's young players

Chelsea have a young core of their squad. The average age of the team is very young and most of the players are aged under 25. With the Blues having not much to play this season, interim manager Frank Lampard was asked whether he would give youngsters more chances.

He claimed that young players could get the nod for the next two games but they need to earn their spot in a bid to do so. Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Manchester City on May 21, the caretaker manager said (via the Blues' website):

"They may be looked at in the next few games. Of course, we have to try and get results for ourselves so I have to think about that, and also putting out a strong team. It all comes back to how people train through the week and what they show you. I don’t think you hold your head up among the squad if people are not training to make you put them in the team."

After Manchester City, Chelsea will face Manchester United. It will be interesting to see whether Lampard picks young players for such difficult games.

