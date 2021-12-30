Chelsea and Newcastle keeping tabs on left-back who can switch clubs in January: Reports

Chelsea and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, who could leave the Dutch giants in January, according to Sky Italia journalist Matteo Moretto.

The winter transfer window is just around the corner and clubs are looking at ways to bolster their squads for the second half of the season. Premier League sides Chelsea and Newcastle are among those who will look to utilize next month to strengthen their ranks.

Thomas Tuchel's side are said to be looking for a new left-back to provide cover for the injured Ben Chilwell. Newcastle, on the other hand, have reportedly identified full-back as a position that needs strengthening in the winter.

As Chelsea and Newcastle look to sign a new left-back in January, Tagliafico has emerged as an option for them. The Premier League duo are monitoring the Ajax defender ahead of the winter transfer window, according to the aforementioned source.

Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto Nicolás Tagliafico puede dejar al Ajax en este mercado de invierno. Dos equipos están sondeando la posibilidad de ficharlo: Chelsea y Newcastle. Actualmente no hay contactos entre clubes. Nicolás Tagliafico puede dejar al Ajax en este mercado de invierno. Dos equipos están sondeando la posibilidad de ficharlo: Chelsea y Newcastle. Actualmente no hay contactos entre clubes.

Tagliafico has a contract with Ajax until the summer of 2023. However, the Argentina international will reportedly be allowed to leave the Eredivisie club in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea and Newcastle could look to take advantage of the situation and sign Tagliafico in January. However, neither of those clubs are yet to touch base with Ajax if reports are to be believed.

With the winter transfer window fast approaching, it remains to be seen if Chelsea or Newcastle will step up their interest in the 29-year-old. While left-back is his primary position, Tagliafico can also operate as a central defender.

Chelsea have begun the hunt for a new left-back after it emerged that Chilwell will miss the rest of the season due to a long-term injury. The Blues have been linked with a host of defenders, including Everton's Lucas Digne.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK A loan deal for out-of-favour Lucas Digne, a cut-price swoop for Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico, or recalling teenage talent Ian Maatsen, Chelsea's January options to replace Ben Chilwell after he was ruled out for the season, which one would you go for? A loan deal for out-of-favour Lucas Digne, a cut-price swoop for Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico, or recalling teenage talent Ian Maatsen, Chelsea's January options to replace Ben Chilwell after he was ruled out for the season, which one would you go for? https://t.co/MaCbDCW1pp

Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking to make a statement during the new owners' first transfer window. The Magpies have also shown interest in the likes of Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman.

Chelsea and Newcastle target Tagliafico's record for Ajax

Tagliafico joined Ajax from Argentinean club Club Atletico Independiente in January 2018. The left-back has since been a regular for the Dutch giants, making 152 appearances across all competitions.

The 29-year-old, though, has playing time hard to come by at Ajax this season. Tagliafico has only had 546 minutes of first team action for Erik ten Hag's side so far this term.

Tagliafico could now put an end to his association with Ajax in January and move to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Newcastle interested.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava