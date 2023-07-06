Chelsea open to selling star player they signed last summer amid Saudi and European interest - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling Raheem Sterling just a year removed from his arrival at the club.

According to Football Insider, the Blues will entertain offers for Sterling who is attracting interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia. The English winger only arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City last summer for £47.5 million.

However, Sterling struggled for form last season managing just nine goals and four assists in 38 matches across competitions. The west Londoners are said to be keen on recouping his wages to bolster their squad.

The England international arrived at Chelsea with a reputation for being one of the Premier League's best attackers. However, his poor showing last campaign has placed a ton of uncertainty over his future.

Sterling could be the latest high-profile name to depart Stamford Bridge following Mason Mount (to Manchester United) and Kai Havertz (to Arsenal). He has four years left on his contract.

The English winger is reportedly garnering interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia. He could be enticed to head to the Middle East given the list of European talent that have joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

His former Chelsea teammates Kalidou Koulibaly (to Al Hilal), Edouard Mendy (to Al Ahli), and N'Golo Kante (to Al Ittihad) have all opted to leave Europe. Sterling is yet to do so in his career but the lucrative contract offers on offer from Saudi are enticing.

Cesar Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea for Atletico Madrid

Azpilicueta has departed Stamford Bridge for Atletico Madrid.

Cesar Azpilicueta has brought an end to his 11-year stay at Chelsea by joining La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

The Blues legend has joined Diego Simeone's side on a two-year deal after agreeing to mutually terminate his contract with the west Londoners. He leaves a Stamford Bridge hero, making 508 appearances for the club.

Azpilicueta was emotional as he bid farewell to the Premier League giants. He touched on various topics such as his former side's memorable 2021 UEFA Champions League triumph:

"I think it would be pretty obvious to pick the highest moment of my career when we won the Champions League in Porto. That moment when we were champions of Europe. My first trophy as captain."

Mauricio Pochettino will now need to appoint a new captain following Azpilicueta's departure. It is likely he will turn to Thiago Silva who has years of experience and has been captaining the Blues on occasion.

However, Azpilicueta's departure is indicative of a new era at Stamford Bridge. He has been the heart and soul of Chelsea during his 11 years at the club.

