Chelsea open talks to sign 22-year-old former PSG star: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks to sign former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Xavi Simons. The Dutch midfielder is likely to cost around €70 million this summer.

The Blues have already signed the likes of Joao Pedro, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, and Liam Delap this summer. They are still looking to add more reinforcements, especially with Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson linked with an exit. As per journalist Sebastien Vidal, Chelsea have opened talks with Xavi Simons.

However, Manchester United are also looking to sign the Dutchman this summer. Barcelona are also interested but are unlikely to pay the €70 million asking price. Simons' contract with RB Leipzig expires in 2027.

The Dutchman joined PSG's academy from Barcelona's academy in 2019. He made 11 senior appearances for them before joining PSV Eindhoven on loan in the 2022-23 season. He then joined RB Leipzig on loan in the summer of 2023 before the move was made permanent in January 2025.

Simons has made 76 appearances for the German side, scoring 21 goals and providing 23 assists. The 22-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders. He has also been linked with a potential move to Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal this summer.

Emile Heskey slams Chelsea amidst links with 22-year-old

The Blues have been linked with another 22-year-old midfielder, Morgan Rogers, this summer. Amidst this link, former Aston Villa striker Emile Heskey has slammed the west London side for their transfer activity. He said:

"I think he's ready. But it'd be interesting to see Chelsea try to get him, because Villa don't really need to be selling their prize assets. But we keep coming back to PSR, and clubs will now always way up a good offer for their players, and selling Rogers might help them balance the books, and he's one of their most valuable players.

"I'm not sure where he'd fit in with Chėlsea right now, though, even if Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke go. He's going to be behind Cole Palmer in the pecking order."

He said that Rogers is ready for the next step, but believes that moving to Stamford Bridge is not the right move. He added that the Blues are "buying players for the sake of it."

Chelsea already have the likes of Cole Palmer, Estevao William, Nkunku, and Kiernan-Dewsbury Hall in their ranks.

