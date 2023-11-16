Chelsea plotting move for £26m-rated forward as an alternative to Victor Osimhen: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to make a move for Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa as they look for potential alternatives to Victor Osimhen.

The Blues have been highly linked with Osimhen despite signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in the summer. However, the Napoli striker has garnered plenty of interest from top clubs across the world and could cost in excess of £100 million.

Hence, as per Evening Standard (via The Chelsea Chronicle), the west London side are shifting their attention to Nusa. While the Norwegian is not a No. 9 but a winger instead, Chelsea are looking to bring him in to strengthen their attack.

Nusa, 18, has garnered interest from top clubs across Europe for his performances since joining Club Brugge from Stabaek in 2021. He has made 53 appearances for the Belgian side, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

The youngster was also linked with Chelsea last summer for a potential transfer worth £26 million. However, the deal didn't go through and he decided to stay put at Club Brugge. Nusa's current contract expires in 2027.

Antonio Nusa on links to Chelsea in the summer

The Norwegian winger was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea towards the end of the summer transfer window. However, the Blues couldn't make an attempt due to FFP issues. They were hoping Ian Maatsen's departure would make way for Nusa but the former refused to leave.

Nusa, though, also decided to stay at Club Brugge for more playing time. He said that for him, there are more important things than just money at this point in his career:

“I already knew that it wasn’t going to happen now. But then the money came on the table. Then it is seen in a slightly different way. We had to have another conversation when the money arrived, but we were on the same page, so there was no problem there. I knew what to do anyway, so it was fine."

He added:

“I want to be a footballer, but not just a footballer. I and those around me want to create the best career possible. I have to make the right choices. I went to Bruges. It happened very quickly, I left suddenly. Now I’m in a situation where I want the next step, when it happens, to be something I’ve really thought through. I want to find what is right for me."

"It is important to me. I think about what is best for me. It is a lot of money. Much money. But I try not to think about it too much. I can’t focus on it, like. I don’t think it’s good for me.”

Nusa has started this season well, starting nine games across competitions in his overall 17 appearances. He has scored two goals and provided three assists, helping Club Brugge sit atop their UEFA Europa Conference League group.