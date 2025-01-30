Chelsea set to face competition from Manchester United for possible signing of Swiss star in the summer: Reports

Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United for the signature of Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the summer transfer window, as per reports. Both Premier League clubs have identified the Swiss shot-stopper as a replacement in the wake of the intense scrutiny that Robert Sanchez and Andre Onana, their respective goalkeepers, have come under.

Gregor Kobel has been on Chelsea’s radar since 2023. The Blues recently reignited their interest in the goalkeeper and were said, as per BILD, to be ready to spend £60 million on the Swiss. Just like Chelsea, Manchester United have had a long-standing interest in Kobel.

According to The Independent, Chelsea have identified Gregor Kobel as a candidate who fits a lot of the criteria they prefer in a goalkeeper. While the Blues are exploring the possibility of signing Kobel, they could face competition from Manchester United, who are also monitoring the goalkeeper’s progress in the Bundesliga.

However, Borussia Dortmund are not considering parting ways with their No. 1 in the ongoing transfer window given their ongoing UEFA Champions League run. They have progressed to the UCL play-off round and are set to face either Sporting CP or Club Brugge for the right to face either Lille or Aston Villa in the Round of 16.

Gregor Kobel joined Borussia Dortmund from VfB Stuttgart in 2021. He has since established himself as BVB’s first-choice goalkeeper. In the ongoing season, he has kept six clean sheets in 26 appearances across competitions.

Manchester United will demand a premium fee from Chelsea to part ways with Alejandro Garnacho – Reports

Chelsea will reportedly have to cough up a significant amount to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho. The Blues have been linked with a move for Garnacho, with recent reports claiming that they are set to make a late bid for the Argentine in the January transfer window.

Apart from Chelsea, Serie A side Napoli are also reportedly interested in Garnacho. Italian outlets claimed they are looking to finalize a deal with United before the winter transfer window grinds to a halt.

According to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, the interest from Chelsea and Napoli for Garnacho has waned. Negotiations between Manchester United and Napoli for Garnacho have stalled due to a €10 million gap in their valuations.

On Chelsea’s part, they are yet to make a formal request to United about Garnacho, as they are waiting for the perfect opportunity. However, Reddy claimed that Manchester United will demand a higher fee from Chelsea than they would from Napoli, given that they are a domestic rival.

