Chelsea set to make improved offer for star forward after opening bid rejected - Reports

Chelsea are ready to make an improved offer for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku after having their initial bid turned down by the Serie A champions earlier this week.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Anytime Football), Chelsea could make a second bid in the region of €120-130 million to lure Inter Milan into selling their star forward.

Chelsea's initial offer of €100 million plus left-back Marcos Alonso was turned down instantly by Inter Milan as they see Lukaku as a vital member of their squad.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea are prepared to offer Romelu Lukaku a bumper contract which will see the Belgian earn close to €12 million per year.

However, it seems like Chelsea are not going to offer any players as part of the deal this time around like they did with their opening offer.

Despite Chelsea's keenness to sign Lukaku, Inter Milan are in a great financial position and are not under any obligation to sell their star forward to balance the books. The sale of Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain has brought in enough revenue for the club to stay afloat.

Chelsea are running out of time to sign a new striker

Thomas Tuchel has made the signing of a new centre-forward in the ongoing transfer window his priority but has so far failed to add any frontmen to his squad.

Despite winning the Champions League last season, Chelsea have been lacking a proper number 9 ever since Diego Costa left Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2017. Chelsea purchased Timo Werner last summer for a fee of around £45 million but he failed to live up to expectations.

Chelsea have been linked with multiple big-name centre-forwards, including Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku, but have hit a roadblock every time they have tried to sign someone.

The transfer window is now into its final month, giving Chelsea very limited time to get a move sorted. The Blues play Europa League winners Villarreal on 11th August for UEFA Super Cup title before taking on fellow London side Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League game on August 14, 2021.

