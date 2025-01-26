  • home icon
  • Football
  • Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku makes transfer decision amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich - Reports

Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku makes transfer decision amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich - Reports

By Sankalp Srivastava
Modified Jan 26, 2025 08:25 GMT
Chelsea v Morecambe - Emirates FA Cup Third Round - Source: Getty
Chelsea v Morecambe - Emirates FA Cup Third Round - Source: Getty

Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku has reportedly made a decision on a potential Manchester United move amid reports of a swap deal including Alejandro Garnacho. The two Premier League clubs are said to be in talks including the two attackers.

According to Metro, Nkunku is open to moving to Old Trafford, and talks between the two clubs are ongoing. Garnacho could potentially move to Stamford Bridge in a swap deal, with Napoli also interested in the Argentine.

Manchester United are holding out for £54.8 million for the 20-year-old Garnacho, who is more inclined towards remaining in the Premier League than moving to Serie A.

On the other hand, Nkunku also has an agreement with Bayern Munich in place, as per Sky Germany. However, the Bundesliga giants have yet to reach a consensus with Chelsea over a potential sale.

also-read-trending Trending

Despite the transfer reports, Garnacho continues to feature in Ruben Amorim's plans at Manchester United. He has started two of their last three games, including the 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League and 2-1 win against Rangers in the Europa League.

How Christopher Nkunku and Alejandro Garnacho have featured for Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively, this season

Even as rumor mills continue in full swing, Christopher Nkunku and Alejandro Garnacho have racked up decent numbers in the ongoing season for Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively.

Garnacho has scored eight and assisted five goals in 33 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions. 18 of his 33 matches have been starts.

Nkunku, on the other hand, has 13 goals and four assists in 29 matches across competitions for the Blues. However, he has started just three of their 23 Premier League games, with most of his game time coming in the cup competitions.

This has been reflected in his numbers as well, with just two league goals and five in the Conference League. While the Frenchman missed a major chunk of the 2023//24 season, he has been consistently match fit in the ongoing campaign.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी