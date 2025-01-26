Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku makes transfer decision amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich - Reports

Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku has reportedly made a decision on a potential Manchester United move amid reports of a swap deal including Alejandro Garnacho. The two Premier League clubs are said to be in talks including the two attackers.

According to Metro, Nkunku is open to moving to Old Trafford, and talks between the two clubs are ongoing. Garnacho could potentially move to Stamford Bridge in a swap deal, with Napoli also interested in the Argentine.

Manchester United are holding out for £54.8 million for the 20-year-old Garnacho, who is more inclined towards remaining in the Premier League than moving to Serie A.

On the other hand, Nkunku also has an agreement with Bayern Munich in place, as per Sky Germany. However, the Bundesliga giants have yet to reach a consensus with Chelsea over a potential sale.

Trending

Despite the transfer reports, Garnacho continues to feature in Ruben Amorim's plans at Manchester United. He has started two of their last three games, including the 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League and 2-1 win against Rangers in the Europa League.

How Christopher Nkunku and Alejandro Garnacho have featured for Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively, this season

Even as rumor mills continue in full swing, Christopher Nkunku and Alejandro Garnacho have racked up decent numbers in the ongoing season for Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively.

Garnacho has scored eight and assisted five goals in 33 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions. 18 of his 33 matches have been starts.

Nkunku, on the other hand, has 13 goals and four assists in 29 matches across competitions for the Blues. However, he has started just three of their 23 Premier League games, with most of his game time coming in the cup competitions.

This has been reflected in his numbers as well, with just two league goals and five in the Conference League. While the Frenchman missed a major chunk of the 2023//24 season, he has been consistently match fit in the ongoing campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback