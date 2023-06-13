Chelsea star interested in Saudi Arabia move, begins talks with Al Hilal - Reports

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku was in Paris on Monday (June 12) to hold talks with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, according to GOAL France.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are busy making blockbuster signings after the kingdom intensified efforts to boost its global image and bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Al-Nassr led the way by signing Cristiano Ronaldo in December, while Al-Ittihad roped in Karim Benzema from Real Madrid last week.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are still scouring the market for their marquee signing after missing out on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian rejected them in favor of a move to Inter Miami, despite being offered a deal worth over €400 million a year.

The Riyadh-based club have thus turned their attention towards other superstars, including Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar. Al-Hilal reportedly sent a delegation to France to hold talks over a deal for the Brazilian recently. However, it appears that they opened negotiations with another player during the trip.

According to the aforementioned source, Al-Hilal officials held discussions with Chelsea striker Lukaku on Monday. The Belgium international flew to Paris just hours after his loan club Inter Milan lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.

Al-Za'eem have offered Lukaku a two-year contract worth €25 million per season, as per the aforementioned report. The Inter loanee appears to be open to a move to Saudi Arabia but is said to want a bigger salary package. It remains to be seen if Al-Hilal are prepared to meet his demands.

It's worth noting that Al-Hilal would also have to negotiate a transfer with Chelsea as Lukaku, 30, is contracted to the Blues till 2026. The Saudi giants are reported to be open to paying a transfer fee. However, they will not meet the London outfit's asking price of over €50 million.

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante set for Saudi Arabia move

Romelu Lukaku could move to Saudi Arabia if negotiations with Al-Hilal prove fruitful. However, he will not be the only Chelsea player to move to the Middle East ahead of the 2023-24 season.

N'Golo Kante, 32, is set to join Pro League champions Al-Ittihad when his deal with Chelsea runs out this month. He has agreed to an initial two-year deal with Nuno Espirito Santo's side, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder will earn a whopping €100 million a year at the Jeddah-based club. The figure reportedly includes commercial deals, image rights and 'creative' portfolio. The France international will, thus, join compatriot Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad.

According to Sports Zone (via Get French Football News), Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund also wants to sign Kalidou Koulibaly. The Chelsea defender is wanted at Al-Ittihad but could be allowed to join any other Pro League club of his choice.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes