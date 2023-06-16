Chelsea star keen on leaving due to unrest at the club - Reports

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz reportedly wants to leave the club this summer due to the unrest and chaos.

The German has been linked with a move away. As per Sport1, Real Madrid were interested in signing him after parting ways with a number of attackers. Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, and Mariano Diaz all left the Spanish giants on a free transfer.

However, due to the Blues' asking price in excess of £70 million, Real Madrid backed off from the deal. Havertz, though, has found new suitors in Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal.

As per The Athletic, the Gunners have already made an initial offer for the German forward. While Havertz has already accepted the proposal, the London rivals are yet to agree upon a fee.

Havertz, 24, joined the west London side from Bayer Leverkusen for a big fee of around £80 million in 2020. He has been decent since, scoring the winning goal in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City in 2021.

Besides that, however, the German has failed to make an impact and has often been criticized for the lack of clinical touch in front of the goal. He has scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 games for Chelsea.

The Blues scored just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games last season and finished 12th in the table. They sacked two permanent managers but have now appointed Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the next season.

With such uncertainties and the lack of Champions League football at Stamford Bridge, Havertz is looking to leave this summer.

Chelsea target more interested in moving to Manchester United

Chelsea and Manchester United are both in the market for a goalkeeper this summer. While the Blues could part ways with Edouard Mendy, the Red Devils are keen to find some competition for David de Gea.

Both clubs have registered a heavy interest in Inter Milan's Andre Onana but as per The Guardian, he would prefer to join Manchester United.

The Cameroon international has worked with United manager Erik ten Hag in the past at Ajax, making 145 appearances under the Dutchman. The Red Devils will also feature in the UEFA Champions League next season as they finished third in the Premier League table.

Chelsea, meanwhile, finished 12th and will be without European football next season.

Onana, 27, had an excellent season with Inter, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances across competitions. He kept eight clean sheets in 13 Champions League appearances, helping them reach the final where they lost against Manchester City.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes