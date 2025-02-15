Chelsea star linked with surprise move to La Liga heavyweight in the summer: Reports

Atletico Madrid are eyeing a move for Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, according to The Sun (via Caught Offside). The Senegalese striker enjoyed an impressive start to the season with the Blues, but has been subdued of late.

Nicolas Jackson has registered nine goals and five assists from 24 games across competitions this season. However, the 23-year-old is enduring a recent dip in form and has managed just one goal in his last 10 games.

While Enzo Maresca has retained his trust in the player so far, the London giants could be interested in an upgrade at the end of this season. Despite his struggles, it appears that Jackson isn't short of option.

Atletico Marid are looking for a new No. 9 ahead of the summer and are ready to prise him away. The Senegalese was a hit with Villarreal before moving to Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

As such, Jackson could be tempted to return to LaLiga to get his career back on track. However, he could also opt to stay in the Premier League if he ends up leaving the Blues this year.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are apparently interested in the Senegalese as well. The Magpies are sweating on the future of Alexander Isak, who could move to a top team this summer.

Newcastle have apparently identified Jackson as a possible replacement for the Swede. The Senegalese is under contract with Chelsea until 2033, so he could fetch a sizeable transfer fee.

Are Chelsea eyeing a RB Leipzig striker?

Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano (via chelsea.news). The Blues were also linked with attacking reinforcements in the winter transfer window.

Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap are some of the names that the London giants looked at but a move never materialized. The failure to shore up their attack has now cost the club, with Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu out with injuries.

Chelsea are now planning to address the position at the end of the season and have identified Sesko as an option. The 21-year-old has been on fire this season, registering 15 goals and four assists from 31 games.

The player is expected take the next step in his career at the end of the season and is also wanted at Arsenal. Sesko is under contract with RB Leipzig until 2029 and is likely to cost a hefty fee.

