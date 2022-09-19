Chelsea star has offers from Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG as he considers leaving Stamford Bridge: Reports

Wantaway Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has offers from Liverpool, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to El Nacional.

The France international is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and is seriously considering leaving the Blues. Kante has played only twice for Chelsea this season and has missed the last seven games due to a muscle injury.

The midfielder is on the decline due to his age and the west London-based giants will perhaps think twice before offering him a new deal. Known for his tireless running and innate ability to sense danger in midfield, Kante can still be of use to many top teams around the world.

Liverpool, in particular, could benefit from his addition to their all-action midfield. The Reds have had a poor start to the current campaign after amassing only nine points from their opening six league games.

Much of their poor form could be attributed to their injury troubles in midfield - especially to Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, and Naby Keita. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones have also been sidelined in recent weeks due to their respective injuries.

Hence, the Reds will need to be wary of Kante's fitness record over the last couple of seasons. Since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, Kante has missed 58 matches due to fitness issues.

PSG, on the other hand, could offer Kante a return to his home country after he left SM Caen in the summer of 2015 to join Leicester City.

A move to either Liverpool or PSG makes the most sense for Chelsea's Kante

Liverpool are arguably a team at, if not above, Chelsea's level when it comes to challenging for silverware. A move to Merseyside could prove to be a useful one for Kante, which would also allow him to stay in England - his country of residence for the last seven years.

At PSG, the Chelsea midfielder would have a chance to join a superclub that would be favorites to win every domestic competition. It will also give him a chance to play in his country of birth with superstars such as Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, and international teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Kante has only ever played in two countries - France and England. Joining Juventus or Real Madrid would give Kante a chance to play in Italy and Spain, respectively, for the first time in his career. However, at his age, Kante would be better off sticking to his comfort zone.

