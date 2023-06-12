Chelsea star receives offer to join any Saudi Pro League club of his choice amid uncertain future - Reports

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has reportedly received offers from Public Investment Fund (PIF) for a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

As per Sports Zone (via Get Football News France), the Blues are willing to let Koulibaly leave this summer. They had only signed him last year from Napoli for £33 million but are now looking for a big clear-out ahead of the next season.

Koulibaly, meanwhile, has received an offer from PIF to move to Saudi Arabia. While the initial offer named Al-Ittihad as the potential club, the defender could now choose whichever club he wants to join.

The Senegal international is also open to leaving Chelsea this summer and potentially moving to Saudi Arabia. As per Get Football News France, PIF have held multiple preliminary talks with Koulibaly and his representatives. However, no agreement has been reached yet. PIF are expecting to get a clearer picture of a potential deal by the end of the week.

Koulibaly could join Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano) at Al-Ittihad if he decides to join the Saudi Pro League champions. He could also move to Al-Nassr and join Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the club last season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also reportedly looking to use Koulibaly in an exchange deal to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The Senegalese defender struggled with injuries and poor form in his first season (2022-23) with the Blues. He helped keep 11 clean sheets in 34 appearances across competitions and also contributed two goals and one assist.

Chelsea's Wesley Fofana will be happy to have Christopher Nkunku on board

RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku is set to join Chelsea this summer, having signed a pre-agreement for £52 million in January (via Football.London).

The attacker won the Golden Boot award in the Bundesliga for the 2022-23 season despite being out of action for two months due to an injury. He scored 16 goals in 25 games and also provided six assists.

While it's yet to be official announced, Nkunku will join the Blues ahead of the next season. Before that, though, he will face Gibraltar and Greece with France in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month.

Ahead of the two games, Chelsea defender and Nkunku's compatriot Wesley Fofana said about the attacker's move to Stamford Bridge:

"If it happens, I’m very happy. He has enormous qualities. It would be pure happiness to have him with us."

The Blues scored just 38 goals in as many Premier League games last season. They will hope that Nkunku's addition would help them become more clinical in front of goal.

