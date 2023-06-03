Chelsea star receives offer from Saudi Arabian club amid PSG interest: Reports

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante, who has been heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has reportedly received an approach from a Saudi Pro League club over a potential free transfer.

Kante, 32, has been a topic of discussion at Stamford Bridge in the recent past as he is in the final month of his deal. He was expected to sign a renewal earlier this season, but progress on a new potential contract has since stalled.

A right-footed defensive midfielder renowned for his tackling and anticipation, the Frenchman has popped up as a PSG target, according to 90min. He is said to be currently assessing his options with a new Blues deal on the table.

However, the Parisians are likely to face competition for Kante's signature from an unnamed Saudi Arabian side in the near future. Amid interest from multiple outfits, Chelsea have planned a fresh round of talks with the midfielder.

Kante, who joined the Blues from Leicester City for £32 million in 2016, is also set to sit down with newly appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino soon. It is likely that the player will make a decision on his future after the meeting.

Should the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner join PSG this summer, he would likely emerge as a first-team starter for them. He could form an effective double pivot along side Marco Verratti with Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz on the bench.

Overall, Kante has scored 13 goals and contributed 16 assists in 269 appearances for the west London outfit so far.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are planning to refresh their midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Blues are monitoring on Sporting's Manuel Ugarte, Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Kante has won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and the Europa League amongst other trophies with the Blues in his seven-year spell at the club. He was instrumental in Chelsea's Champions League victory back in 2021, earning the man of the match award in four of their seven knockout games.

Chelsea and PSG-linked striker urged to join Manchester United

Speaking to SPORTbible, ex-Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov asserted that Napoli star Victor Osimhen should join the Red Devils amid interest from PSG and Chelsea. this summer. He elaborated:

"I think he should go! If Manchester United can find the funds to go for him, then he really should go. That striker is unbelievable in the way he scores in open play, his runs and the way he finds space, especially inside the penalty box. So in my opinion, if United need a striker and I think they need the striker they need to go for him."

Osimhen, 24, has established himself as one of the best finishers in the world after guiding Napoli to the Serie A title this season. He has scored a whopping 30 goals and laid out five assists in 38 games across competitions so far.

According to Il Mattino, the Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United target is valued at north of £130 million. All three clubs are looking to refresh their frontline with a busy summer expected ahead.

Poll : 0 votes