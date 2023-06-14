Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku’s transfer stance revealed amid Saudi Pro League interest - Reports

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly wants to stay in Europe amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku is hesitant about heading to Saudi Arabia, as he wants to continue playing in Europe. The Belgian frontman reckons leaving for the Middle East at 30 is premature.

The veteran frontman wants to continue in Europe even if his loan side Inter Milan fail to come to an agreement with Chelsea. The forward has been on loan at the Nerazzurri this season and is keen to remain at the San Siro.

However, he's set to return to Stamford Bridge, as things stand, when his loan deal expires at the end of the month. He has bagged 14 goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions during his loan spell.

Reports on Monday (June 13) claimed that the striker had held talks with Saudi giants Al Hilal over a potential move. However, it appears that the Belgian has decided that he doesn't want to become the latest big name to head to the Middle East.

Lukaku has three years left in his Blues contract, so it will be up to new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino to make a decision on his future. Inter owner Steven Zhang alluded to that when discussing the forward's future with the Nerazzurri (via The Express):

“Romelu loves Inter; that’s very clear. He’s a great guy, but he’s under contract at Chelsea. We have to wait and speak to Chelsea to make Lukaku’s future clear.”

The Belgian left Stamford Bridge last summer after falling out with former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel. He endured a tumultuous second spell in west London, scoring 15 goals in 44 games across competitions.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku reacts to Inter Milan's UEFA Champions League final loss

The Belgian disappointed in the Champions League final.

Inter suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday (June 10). Lukaku came off the bench in the second half but spurned several opportunities to score the equaliser.

The Belgian has reacted to the Serie A giants' loss to the Cityzens by touching on how he felt low after coming up short at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“It wasn’t meant to be. That’s a s**t feeling for all of us that love this beautiful club. But Inter have hunger, and we will fight to hopefully reach that moment of glory one day."

Inter did win the Coppa Italia this season with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina. However, they were unable to spring a surprise against a rampant City side who claimed a continental treble.

