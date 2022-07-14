Chelsea target increasingly confident about signing new deal with current club: Reports

Bayern Munich are edging closer to agreeing a new deal with Chelsea target Serge Gnabry, according to German magazine Kicker.

Gnabry has established himself as a key player for Bayern Munich since joining them from Werder Bremen for €8 million in 2017. He has scored 64 goals and provided 40 assists in 171 matches for the Bavarians.

However, there are serious doubts about the 27-year-old's future at the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2022-23 season. He has just one more year remaining on his deal with the Bundesliga champions.

There have been suggestions that Bayern Munich could keep Gnabry on the sidelines if he does not agree to a new deal or secure a transfer this summer. The situation is said to have put Chelsea on alert.

No approaches from Arsenal or Man City. Chelsea, interested. Chelsea have started to explore the situation of Serge Gnabry. Raphinha is heading to Barça, Chelsea wanted to understand how’s the state of the negotiation between Gnabry and FC Bayern over new contract.No approaches from Arsenal or Man City. Chelsea, interested. Chelsea have started to explore the situation of Serge Gnabry. Raphinha is heading to Barça, Chelsea wanted to understand how’s the state of the negotiation between Gnabry and FC Bayern over new contract. 🚨🔵 #CFCNo approaches from Arsenal or Man City. Chelsea, interested. https://t.co/QLdjhaSDnd

The Germany international has been tipped to be a 'real option' for the Blues amidst his uncertain future at Bayern Munich. However, Thomas Tuchel's side have received a blow to their hopes of signing the forward.

While talks between Gnabry and the Bavarians proved unsuccessful for a long time, they appear to be headed in the right direction now. The two parties are confident about reaching an agreement, according to the aforementioned source.

The German is satisfied with Bayern Munich's latest offer, as per the report. However, the finer details of the agreement are yet to be resolved. There seems to be an expectation that those will be ironed out soon.

Gnabry could thus put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Julian Nagelsmann's side. He could reportedly commit his future to the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

What about Chelsea's interest in Gnabry?

Chelsea have reportedly touched base with Gnabry to express their interest in him. Florian Plettenberg of Sky Deutschland recently claimed that the German would not consider a move to Stamford Bridge due to his links with Arsenal.

The forward plied his trade for Arsenal before joining Werder Bremen in 2016. He has also been linked with a return to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2022-23 season.

However, Kicker has rubbished claims that Gnabry would not be open to a move to Chelsea. The German, though, prefers to put pen to paper on a new deal with Bayern Munich for now.

The 27-year-old could reportedly see himself ending his career at the Bundesliga club.

