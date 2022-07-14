Chelsea target will need 'some convincing’ to seal transfer this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Presnel Kimpembe is wanted by Chelsea but will need some convincing before leaving the Ligue 1 champions, reports Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

The Blues are looking to reinforce their backline with three new defenders following some high-profile exits.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have already left the club, while Cesar Azpilicueta is on his way out too. Chelsea have agreements to sign Kalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake.

Thomas Tuchel wants one more centre-back, and Kimpembe has emerged as a potential target, with the German having already worked with him at PSG.

However, Kimpembe may not leave the French team easily as it's his boyhood club, having joined them at the age of 10. He made his senior debut with the Parisians nine years later in 2014 and has steadily grown into a vital figure in the first-team.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Koulibaly will sign long-term deal for €10m net salary per season. First centre back, signed. Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place for €40m fee add-ons completed, bid accepted. Napoli are checking the documents then it will be official.Koulibaly will sign long-term deal for €10m net salary per season. First centre back, signed. Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place for €40m fee add-ons completed, bid accepted. Napoli are checking the documents then it will be official. 🚨🔵 #CFCKoulibaly will sign long-term deal for €10m net salary per season. First centre back, signed. https://t.co/Flr0XSN7wu

PSG are said to be open to selling him for about £50 million. However, Kimpembe's affection for the club means the Blues might have to do some convincing before striking a deal.

For now, the west London side are gearing up to announce Koulibaly's signing as their £33 million bid for the Senegalese defender has been accepted by Napoli. He underwent a medical in London on Thursday and will join his new side in America for the pre-season.

Another centre-back who could soon be added to the team is Ake, who is also closing in on a move from Manchester City.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via #Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Nathan Ake for around £45M but are waiting for City to sign a replacement before they give Ake the green light to leave.[via @NizaarKinsella #Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Nathan Ake for around £45M but are waiting for City to sign a replacement before they give Ake the green light to leave.[via @NizaarKinsella]

Chelsea have reached an agreement with the Premier League champions to sign the Dutchman for £45 million. The wait is for City to find a replacement for him first.

Chelsea begin pre-season in the United States

Chelsea begin their pre-season campaign in the United States against Club America on July 16, followed by matches against Charlotte FC and Arsenal in the 2022 Florida Cup.

The Blues will then return to Europe to face Serie A side Udinese in Italy on July 29.

Following a trophyless end to their 2021-22 season, the London side are looking to make a comeback in the upcoming season. The pre-season is an opportunity for Tuchel to try out new formations and integrate new stars. They begin their Premier League campaign against Everton on August 6.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far