Chelsea will look to hijack PSG's move for Serie A star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eager to hijack PSG's move for Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi. The Blues have had multiple bids for the Moroccan rejected by Inter Milan and Hakimi looks set to join PSG in the coming weeks.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Inter Milan were looking for a fee in the region of €80 million for Achraf Hakimi. However, they are reportedly set to accept PSG's €70 million offer for the 22-year-old.

Chelsea reportedly had a bid of €50 million for Hakimi rejected by the Serie A champions. The Blues are believed to be willing to make one last attempt to sign the former Real Madrid player. Their revised bid will include €55 million and left-back Marcos Alonso.

Inter Milan are in the market for a left-back this summer after Ashley Young left the club to join Aston Villa earlier this summer. Aleksandar Kolarov is currently the only senior left-back at the club.

Achraf Hakimi rose through the youth ranks at Real Madrid. He joined Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan due to his inability to become a regular member of the Los Blancos senior squad.

The Moroccan flourished whilst on loan at Dortmund and quickly became one of the brightest young prospects. Inter Milan signed him for €35 million from Real Madrid last summer.

Hakimi was one of the standout players for Inter in a season which saw them win their first Scuedetto in eleven years. He scored seven goals and provided ten assists in Serie A during the 2020-21 season.

Inter Milan's dire financial situation could force them to sell a number of their star players. Hakimi is reportedly one of the players that will be sold this summer if Inter receive the right offer.

PSG are close to signing the Moroccan, but could face stiff competition from Chelsea at the eleventh hour. Thomas Tuchel is keen to bolster his Chelsea squad this summer to boost his side's chances of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Chelsea could cool their interest in Achraf Hakimi due to the emergence of Reece James and the form of Cesar Azpilicueta

Reece James was one of the breakout stars for Chelsea last season. The England international thrived under the management of Thomas Tuchel towards the end of last season as a right-wing back.

Cesar Azpilicueta deputized for Reece James at right-wing back in the absence of the youngster. The Spaniard continues to be a stalwart for Chelsea in defense.

The London outift could therefore focus their efforts on signing a top-quality striker this summer rather than spending big to sign Achraf Hakimi.

