Coach ready to ‘resign’ if club decide to give ‘green light’ for the sale of Barcelona target: Reports

Barcelona are in the market for an experienced defender this season and have set their sights on Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. According to a recent report published by Spanish paper Sport, the Italian club's coaching staff are against a potential transfer and want the defender to stay at the club.

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti has relied heavily on Koulibaly in recent years and has reportedly given his employers an ultimatum if they part ways with their prized asset. Spalletti has threatened to resign if Barcelona succeed in their efforts to pry Koulibaly away from the Neapolitan outfit.

Spalletti has already lost Lorenzo Insigne to the MLS this year and will have to make do with an inexperienced squad at his disposal. Dries Mertens and David Ospina have also been linked with moves away from Napoli and their departure could leave the club dangerously devoid of seasoned campaigners.

Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with a number of high-profile clubs in recent months and Barcelona are currently the frontrunners to secure his signature. Napoli will quote a high price, however, and Spalletti is unlikely to be pleased with the negotiations.

Kalidou Koulibaly is currently one of the best defenders in the Serie A and has been a consistent performer for Napoli. The 30-year-old centre-back is in his prime and has a fair share of years ahead of him in the top flight.

Barcelona have struggled with their defensive line for several years and are in desperate need of a squad revamp. The Catalans' shoddy defence has been regularly exposed in the UEFA Champions League and is in dire need of a shot in the arm.

The likes of Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, and Sergi Roberto are approaching the end of their careers and will need replacing sooner rather than later. While Ronald Araujo has managed to live up to his potential, neither Clement Lenglet nor Samuel Umtiti has managed to inspire confidence so far.

Barcelona have made progress with their financial issues, however, and may well be able to free up a share of their funds for some much-needed transfer activity this summer. Joan Laporta has managed to inject some new blood into the squad over the past year and will be looking to build a balanced team under Xavi.

Kalidou Koulibaly would be an excellent addition to the Blaugrana squad and will remain on their wishlist this summer. Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has a good relationship with the centre-back, however, and will likely do his best to block a potential move.

