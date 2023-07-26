David de Gea emerges as shock target for European giants after Manchester United departure: Reports

Recent reports suggest that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are plotting a move for former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (via Bayern and Germany).

The Spaniard recently concluded his 12-year stay at Old Trafford. Former Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has now replaced the Spain international at United. The former Ajax shot-stopper completed his move to the Premier League for a reported fee of €52.5 million (via Transfermarkt).

News of the Bundesliga outfit's interest in the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper was reported by SPORT earlier this month. As per the report, de Gea has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs as well.

De Gea has been replaced by an arguably better ball-playing goalkeeper in Manchester. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag admitted that the modern goalkeeper needs to be good with his feet.

Speaking about Onana's transfer, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Most important, always for a 'keeper, is clean sheets and he's not doing that on his own. Therefore, you need a very good defensive organization, quite clear. But also the capabilities of a keeper is keeping the goal clean."

"But, nowadays, football also demands good playing from the back, out-playing qualities, and that is a quality Andre has. You need both and you need to cover both areas. So yeah, we're happy, of course."

De Gea managed 545 appearances for the Manchester outfit across all competitions.

"We are really grateful for what he did" - Manchester United boss lavishes praise on De Gea

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United manager Ten Hag lavished praise on De Gea, who has now departed the club. The Red Devils decided against renewing the shot-stopper's contract and he is now a free agent.

Regardless, the former Ajax boss acknowledges the ability and skill of his former goalkeeper. He said (via the club's official website):

"Last season, he contributed so highly to our top-four position, to winning the trophy in the Carabao Cup and to reaching the final of the FA Cup. So, we are really grateful for what he did for us, and we highly respect him.”

De Gea managed to keep 25 clean sheets across all competitions last season. He also won the Premier League Golden Glove after keeping 17 clean sheets in the English top flight.