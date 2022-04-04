European champion ‘agrees to terminate contract’ with club to help sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea: Reports

According to 7GoldSport (via The Sun), Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger could move to Juventus, as the Old Lady look set to release Giorgio Chiellini. The Italian star reportedly agreed to terminate his contract with Juve. This will allow the club to make room financially to sign Blues star Rudiger.

The Italian outlet, 7GoldSport took to Twitter to share the news, saying:

"In agreement with the club, at the end of the season, Chiellini will terminate his contract. Hence the pressing on Rudiger and the intention to hold back De Ligt."

Football Italia have claimed that the Italian will head to the MLS after he leaves the club. Rudiger will then reportedly take over Chiellini's spot in the team.

The Germany international will likely leave Chelsea this summer after his contract expires. Plans to extend his contract have failed to materialize following the club’s protracted ownership issues.

Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern showing interest since months - in case he’ll be a free agent. Toni Rüdiger contract situation with Chelsea still at same point, as things stand. He’s happy and he’d love to stay at Chelsea but contract proposal still far from what’s expected.Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern showing interest since months - in case he’ll be a free agent. Toni Rüdiger contract situation with Chelsea still at same point, as things stand. He’s happy and he’d love to stay at Chelsea but contract proposal still far from what’s expected. 🔵 #CFCReal Madrid, PSG and Bayern showing interest since months - in case he’ll be a free agent. https://t.co/APa5mMVO9x

Juventus will face serious competition for the defender though, with the 29-year-old drawing the attention of clubs across Europe. Nevertheless, the German’s future will remain up in the air until the end of the summer. It will be interesting to see if Juve go get him if he leaves the Blues.

According to SPORT, the Blues defender doesn't want any less than €7 million as his base salary if he is to join Barcelona this summer.

While Barcelona have emerged as favorites to sign Rudiger, his reported wage demands and sign-on fee could put them off. This comes after Real Madrid reportedly dropped their interest in the German star back in January due to similar issues with his high financial expectations.

Other European juggernauts seem to have reduced interest, with little being heard about Rudiger from sources at Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Juventus are interested, but his wage demands may put them off as well.

Contract negotiations have stalled with Chelsea over the last six months due to similar demands. The club may be unable to renew his contract at this point due to their off-field issues as well.

The 29-year-old may have to lower his contract demands to suit Barca's financial realities if he really wants to join them. For now, it remains uncertain where the star could spend the next season.

