European giants consider appointing Xavi as head coach after Barcelona exit: Reports

In January 2024, former Barcelona midfielder and now-head coach Xavi announced that he would be leaving his current position at the club by the end of this season.

Recently, AFC Ajax's current coach, John van 't Schip, announced that he will be leaving the club on June 30, 2024. The 60-year-old Dutch manager started at the club in October last year following Maurice Steijn's dismissal and Hedwiges Maduro's short-lived tenure as interim coach.

Now, the Dutch professional football club based in Amsterdam does not have a coach for next season and is considering Xavi Hernández, as per SPORT.

Expand Tweet

Ajax stands 5th on the Eredivisie league table with 44 points. The club is also considering other names for the managerial position besides the Barca legend as well.

The Dutch club is reportedly considering Xavi to be a good fit for the club because of his experience as a former player and in managing young talent that the club possesses.

However, the fact that Xavi said that he mostly plans to opt for a sabbatical year should also be considered. Also, the possibility of the Catalan star remaining in his current position cannot be completely ruled out, as well, as the club would be in favor of that.

Barcelona's current standing in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League

Barcelona is currently second in the La Liga table with 67 points, behind arch-rival Real Madrid by 8 points. They have one draw and four wins in the last five games. Barcelona will be facing Cadiz next on April 14, 2024.

The club currently has five injured players, including Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Andreas Christensen. They also have three players on yellow card suspensions, including Robert Lewandowski, Iñigo Martínez, and João Cancelo.

On April 11, 2024, Barca will be playing the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals leg 1 against Paris Saint-Germain. The leg 2 is scheduled for April 17, 2024.

Poll : Can Xavi help Ajax become Eredivisie champions again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion