European giants 'dream' of signing Real Madrid superstar whose contract expires at the end of the season: Reports

Juventus are reportedly monitoring Toni Kroos' situation at Real Madrid as the German midfielder enters the final few months of his contract.

La Stampa (via Get Football News Italy) reports that Kroos is a 'dream signing' for the Old Lady this summer. The 34-year-old's contract expires in June and he's yet to agree on an extension with the La Liga giants.

However, Kroos has been a prominent member of Carlo Ancelotti's side this season despite Real Madrid posessing a stacked midfield. He's appeared 32 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing seven assists.

The former Bayern Munich man has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since July 2014 and has been a massive success. He's won 21 major trophies with Los Blancos and making 449 appearances.

Juve are on the lookout for a new midfielder and Kroos is joined on their shortlist by Arsenal's Jorginho. The Italian's contract also expires this summer although the Gunners possess a one-year extension option.

The Serie A heavyweights might need to convince Kroos to make the switch to the Allianz Stadium. Reports claim that the veteran midfielder is considering retiring at Real Madrid before delving into personal projects.

Kroos could be offered the opportunity to remain with Madrid for another season. Los Merengues tied the former Germany international down to a new one-year deal last summer.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti insists Toni Kroos has the right to decide his future

Toni Kroos has spent 10 years with the La Liga giants.

Ancelotti was clear in his stance over Kroos this week as he opined that the veteran playmaker should be able to decide his future. The Italian coach said (via Managing Madrid):

"Toni Kroos has the right to choose what he wants, and a Euro is also important. It could be good for him."

Ancelotti alluded to Kroos' consistent performances and was adamant that the five-time UEFA Champions League winner has never faltered:

"Whatever he decides, you have to respect it. One, in my opinion, should leave it at the top. This year it could be, or next year, I don’t know, because his performance has always been good. He never had any ups or downs. But one must stop, as a coach too, at the top of one’s career."

Kroos has flourished under Ancelotti during the Italian's two spells at Real Madrid. He's made 184 appearances, bagging eight goals and 30 assists.

The La Liga giants look likely to be parting ways with Kroos' longtime midfield partner Luka Modric. Reports claim that they are weighing up announcing his departure before the season concludes so he gets a big farewell.