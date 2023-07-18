European giants emerge as potential destination for PSG and Bayern Munich target Harry Kane: Reports 

Barcelona have emerged as a surprise potential destination for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich target Harry Kane.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker is in the final year of his contract at Spurs and there has been no indication he will pen fresh terms. Bayern have emerged as a serious suitor for the striker.

According to the Telegraph, Kane isn't interested in moving to PSG while Bayern are yet to meet the player's £100+ million valuation. But it has been claimed that Barcelona could enter the race for him next year.

According to the Athletic (h/t The Boot Room), Barca would be interested in signing him as a free agent at the end of next season. That is, of course, if he stays at Spurs this summer and doesn't sign a new deal.

Barcelona currently have former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski in attack — the player the Bavarian giants seemingly wish to replace by signing Kane. Vitor Roque is also set to join the Catalan club in January after a €40 million fee was agreed with Club Athletico Paranaense earlier this month.

'Lewa' is 34 years old but hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. The Polish superstar, who won the La Liga golden boot (23 goals) last season, has a contract until June 2026. He has also hinted that he wants to see out the deal in its entirety at Barca.

Kane, 29, is Tottenham's (280) and England's (58) all-time top goal-scorer.

PSG and Bayern Munich target Harry Kane could give up on PL record pursuit if he leaves England

Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top-scorer when he scored the only goal in his team's 1-0 league win over Manchester City in February.

With that goal in north London against City, Kane took his tally beyond Jimmy Greaves' total of 266 goals for Spurs. After the game, he signalled his desire to beat Alan Shearer's long-standing Premier League goals record. He said, via Reuters:

"I'm feeling good. I saw Alan earlier in the week. I'm sure he'll be watching but not sure if he'll be happy or not! I've got plenty of goals to come, I'm feeling good. Alan has set the record to beat. I'll see if I can beat it."

Shearer, who retired in 2006, scored 260 Premier League goals in 441 games. The record still stands to this day, but Kane is now just 47 goals away from it, with 213 strikes to his name in the competition.

A move to Bayern Munich, PSG, Barcelona, or any foreign club for that matter, will end the England captain's pursuit of the record. Unless, of course, he plans a return to Premier League after that.