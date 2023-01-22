European giants interested in surprise swoop for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz: Reports

European giants Bayern Munich have enquired about the possibility of signing Germany international Kai Havertz from Chelsea, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieir.

Chelsea have had a busy winter transfer window so far, having added six new players to their ranks. They have signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix (loan), Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana, and Andrey Santos for a combined sum of around €179 million.

The Blues could make Felix's move permanent in the summer if he impresses during his time at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, they have reportedly also agreed to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for over €60 million.

Apart from Mudryk, Felix, Madueke, and Nkunku, the London giants have several other attackers in their ranks. The newcomers will have to compete with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a place in the starting XI.

With Graham Potter overflooded with attacking options, Chelsea could soon have to move a few of them on. There have been suggestions that they are planning a squad clear-out at the end of the season.

As per reports, seven first-team players are facing uncertain futures at Stamford Bridge. Havertz is said to be among the players who could be sold as part of the club's squad clear-out.

Amid concerns about his future at Stamford Bridge, Havertz has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich. The European giants are interested in acquiring his services, according to the aforementioned source.

The Bundesliga champions have been in contact with Chelsea to enquire about the attacker's availability, as per the report. They are claimed to have discussed a potential future move for the player.

Things could progress quicker by the end of the ongoing winter transfer window if Tavolieri is to be believed. It is unclear whether Bayern Munich want to sign him now or in the summer.

How has Havertz fared for Chelsea?

Havertz has been on Chelsea's books since joining them from Bayern Leverkusen in the summer of 2020. The Blues forked out an initial sum of €80 million to secure his services that year.

However, the Germany international has struggled to live up to his price tag in London so far. He has made 119 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 29 goals and providing 15 assists in the process.

Potter's side could now choose to cut their losses on Havertz by selling him this year. With three-and-a-half years remaining on his deal, they could demand a significant transfer fee from a club like Bayern Munich.

