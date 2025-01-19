European giants make €55 million move for Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho amid Chelsea interest - Reports

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, who is wanted by Chelsea, remains a top target for Napoli this month. According to Tuttosport (via areanapoli.it), the Serie A giants have submitted a €55m offer for the 20-year-old, who is no longer untouchable at Old Trafford.

Garnacho joined the Red Devils youth side from Atletico Madrid in 2020. The Argentinean was so impressive that he was promoted to the senior team in 2022.

Garnacho broke into the first team under former manager Ralf Rangnick, before becoming a regular following Erik ten Hag's arrival at Manchester United. However, he has dropped down the pecking order since Ruben Amorim took over as the new head coach in November last year.

Garnacho has registered just one goal and one assist from 13 games under the Portuguese so far. Chelsea are among the clubs eyeing the young forward with interest, but the Red Devils are unlikely to let him join a direct rival.

Meanwhile, Napoli are looking for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's replacement, with the Georgian reportedly on his way to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Campanian club believe that Garnacho could be ideal for the role, and see him as an investment for the future as well.

However, their latest offer has been rejected by Manchester United, who apparently want €70m to let him go in January. Chelsea are likely to be eyeing the situation with interest. However, the report adds that the Argentinean has agreed to a five-deal deal with Napoli worth €3m net per year.

Are Chelsea battling Manchester United for an Ivorian defender?

Ruben Amorim

Chelsea and Manchester United are both eyeing Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande with interest, according to Caught Offside (via chelsea.news). The report, however, adds that the Blues are the favorites for the 21-year-old at the moment.

The London giants are planning defensive reinforcements this year, with Axel Disasi expected to be on his way. Enzo Maresca wants to upgrade his options in attack, with Tosin Adarabioyo also not a first-team regular.

Chelsea have identified Diomande as an option for the job. The Ivorian defender has been rock solid at the back for the Portuguese club in recent times.

This season, Diomande has appeared 23 times across competitions, registering 10 clean sheets. Manchester United are apparently impressed with his efforts and want to reunite him with former manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also in the race, but the Blues remain the favorites for his signature.

