European giants pull out of race to sign Chelsea star wanted by 2 Premier League rivals - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly unwilling to join Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

New Bavarian boss Thomas Tuchel knows all about the qualities Kovacic, 28, possesses, having coached him at Stamford Bridge. He made 66 appearances under the German, scoring two goals and providing six assists.

However, according to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Bayern are not planning on entering the race for the Croatian midfielder. They reportedly don't feel like midfield is an area of concern, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka excelling in the role. The Bundesliga giants also have Ryan Gravenberch. Moreover, Marcel Sabitzer is set to return from his loan spell at Manchester United at the end of the season.

Kovacic's future is the subject of speculation as he enters the final year of his contract. The Croatian has been key for Graham Potter, featuring 27 times across competitions, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

However, with little time left on his contract, a summer departure may ensue as Chelsea look to cash in on the Croatian. Reports claim that Manchester City are interested in the player, with Pep Guardiola an admirer. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also being linked as Jurgen Klopp looks to freshen up his midfield in the summer.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher tipped to rejoin Crystal Palace

Gallagher's future is up in the air.

Conor Gallagher, 23, is another Chelsea midfielder whose future is in doubt following a frustrating season. The Englishman was heralded during a loan spell at Crystal Palace last season, scoring eight goals and contributing five assists in 39 games across competitions.

However, Gallagher has been unable to replicate that form since returning to Stamford Bridge this term, bagging just one goal and an assist in 32 games across competitions.

A potential return to Palace has been touted for the midfielder. Former chairman Simon Jordan would love to see him back at Selhurst Park, telling talkSPORT:

“Gallagher is in and out; he is a very good player; I would love to have him at Crystal Palace. But is he (Graham Potter) going to move out some of these top players who have been brought in to achieve something? Debatable.”

Gallagher has two years left on his contract with the Blues. He has started breaking into the England national team, earning six caps. Transfermarkt values him at €32 million.

