European giants want to sign PSG superstar Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer only if one key condition is met - Reports

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer transfer window.

However, Juventus will only make a move for the Italian custodian if their first-choice goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny, leaves the club in the summer. The Pole has made 24 appearances for the Serie A giants this season, keeping 12 clean sheets.

His current deal expires at the end of the 2023-24 season and has the option for an additional year. According to the report, Premier League clubs would be interested in Szczesny's services.

Donnarumma, who has played for AC Milan in the past, is currently PSG's undisputed number one. He has made 35 appearances for the Ligue 1 side this term, keeping 12 clean sheets.

Keylor Navas' loan departure to Nottingham Forest shows that manager Christophe Galtier has complete faith in the Italian.

Since his arrival in 2021, Donnarumma has made 59 appearances for the Parisians, keeping 21 clean sheets. He is contracted until the end of the 2025-26 season. Hence, Juve might have to spend a fortune if they are to secure Donnarumma's services.

PSG Report @PSG_Report Christophe Galtier: “Donnarumma? He is a reliable goalkeeper, of a very high level, young. The first goal against Nantes, it must no longer happen. That’s the experience but he knew how to be decisive in important moments. I think he is a high-level goalkeeper.” Christophe Galtier: “Donnarumma? He is a reliable goalkeeper, of a very high level, young. The first goal against Nantes, it must no longer happen. That’s the experience but he knew how to be decisive in important moments. I think he is a high-level goalkeeper.” 🇫🇷🇮🇹

Christophe Galtier heaped praise on Donnarumma ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against Bayern Munich (via RMC Sport):

"He's a reliable, very high-level, young goalkeeper. The first goal against Nantes shouldn't happen to you anymore. It's experience. But he was able to be decisive in important moments. I believe that he is a top goalkeeper."

PSG manager Christophe Galtier urged his team to be more aggressive against Bayern

PSG's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against Bayern is a must-win one. The Parisians lost the first leg by a scoreline of 1-0 and will be without Brazilian ace Neymar in the second leg.

Speaking ahead of the match, Galtier urged his team to be more aggressive. He said:

"All the matches are important. We are in a very difficult competition. There will be a winner and a loser. That's how it is. All the matches, we play them with the ambition to win them. The Champions League is always a very high goal. (...) PSG must have a much more aggressive, conquering behavior. If we are in this state of mind, we have the possibility of qualifying tomorrow evening."

PSG Report @PSG_Report PSG will wear the third kit today vs Bayern Munich. PSG will wear the third kit today vs Bayern Munich. 👕✅ https://t.co/ICMR7WYaNW

Poll : 0 votes