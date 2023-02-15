European giants willing to send player back to Chelsea following underwhelming loan spell - Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly unwilling to extend Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's stay at the San Siro. The Serie A side is reportedly unimpressed with the Belgian.

As per a report in Corriere dello Sport, Inter have lost patience with Lukaku and will not hold talks with Chelsea to extend his deal.

Earlier reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Inter were keen on keeping Lukaku at the club regardless of what happens this season. They knew that Graham Potter was unwilling to work with Lukaku at Stamford Bridge and were confident about sealing a deal.

The Blues loaned out Lukaku a year after signing him for a club-record fee of £100 million. The loan move followed a fallout with head coach Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked earlier this season.

Chelsea urged to sign new striker

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Brentford star Ivan Toney is the missing piece in the puzzle at Stamford Bridge. He has urged the club to sign the Englishman this summer to add to their attacking unit.

He told The Times:

"Chełsea are so close to getting it right under Graham Potter. Their performance away to West Ham – particularly in the first 20 minutes – was much improved, but they are still crying out for a striker. Ivan Toney could be the missing piece of the jigsaw. With runners off him such as Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix, and quality deliveries into the box, the Brentford forward would thrive at Chełsea."

Cascarino added:

"He is so strong in the air, loves to get in behind, and has the confidence and swagger to succeed at a top club. The problem for potential suitors is the threat of a lengthy ban after being charged with more than 200 alleged breaches of betting rules. Should he be cleared or have served his punishment by the end of the season, I would expect him to command a huge transfer fee."

Toney is still waiting to find out about his punishment for over 232 betting rule breaches. Nonetheless, his on-field action has made him a hot commodity.

