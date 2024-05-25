Hansi Flick makes Manchester City target his priority signing at Barcelona this summer - Reports

Hansi Flick, who's reportedly succeeding Xavi as head coach at Barcelona, has reportedly made Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich his priority signing for the club this summer. Manchester City are also believed to be in the race to sign the German midfielder.

According to SPORT, both Flick and Barca sporting director Deco believe that the arrival of a top-level midfield pivot is essential for the team. Barcelona has been trying to sign Kimmich since last season and Flick seems to have agreed with the club in making him the priority signing this summer.

Flick has previously managed Kimmich both at the club and the international level. Kimmich was a part of Bayern's 2020 sextuple-winning side with Hansi Flick at the realm. The two have also worked together when Flick coached the German national team between 2021 and 2023.

Joshua Kimmich's current contract at Bayern Munich ends in 2025. The aforementioned report states that he will make a decision on his future after a discussion with Bayern's new coach after Tuchel's departure.

Flick is reportedly set to play an important role in convincing Kimmich to move to Catalonia this summer. However, Barcelona will face tough competition from Premier League giants such as Manchester City, alongside Ligue 1 giants Paris St-Germain.

SPORT believes the German will prioritize a move to Barca if he leaves Bayern at the end of the season.

Hansi Flick has reportedly approved the signing of Guido Rodriguez at Barcelona

With Barcelona all set to welcome Hansi Flick, a lot of changes in the club's transfer targets can be expected this summer. As per SPORT, Flick has approved the signing of Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

The Argentine had reportedly already reached an agreement with the club for a two-year deal before Flick was appointed as coach.

Xavi had reportedly prioritized the signing of a top-class defensive midfielder this summer, as Barca has been struggling in that position since the departure of Sergio Busquets last summer. Flick reportedly shares the same views and plans to bring in a top pivot to Barca and Rodriguez could prove to be a great option.

According to journalist Adrian Sanchez, Flick is very much aware of the difficult financial situation at Barca and is willing to work around it. He will take it up as a challenge and believes that the current squad has a lot of potential.

Barcelona must work to get back to the 1:1 rule at La Liga to be able to make top signings, and big sales could help in the process.

President Joan Laporta have been working towards it for a while, but it remains to be seen which players will be on their way out from the club. Reports suggest big names like Ronald Araujo and Frenkie De Jong could depart Barcelona sooner rather than later.