Barcelona ask Ilkay Gundogan for his opinion on Xavi replacement, midfielder dubs him as lenient: Reports

Barcelona has reportedly asked current player Ilkay Gundogan his opinion on German coach, Hansi Flick. The former Bayern Munich boss is currently best-placed to replace Xavi at Barcelona.

According to COPE journalist Helena Condis, Barcelona asked Ilkay Gundogan his opinion on Hansi Flick amid talks of him replacing Xavi. Gundogan reportedly mentioned that the German is a good coach. However, he said that he is lenient and not as strict as coaches like Thomas Tuchel.

Condis also reported that Barcelona was in advanced talks with Hansi Flick three weeks ago, before Xavi changed his mind and decided to stay at the club for another season. However, Flick is reportedly still open to taking up the Barca job and the club wants him too.

Ilkay Gundogan has played under Flick for the German national team between 2021 to 2023. Another player in the Blaugrana squad to have played under him is Robert Lewandowski.

Hansi Flick led Bayern Munich to their second continental treble and is the only coach other than Pep Guardiola to have won the sextuple with Bayern. He was also the assistant coach of Joachim Low when Germany won the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Hansi Flick is the primary candidate to replace Xavi at Barcelona: Reports

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barca are in advanced talks with Flick to take up the managerial job. Flick is reportedly also keen on joining the Catalan club and has been focused on a move to Barca since the news of Xavi's departure came to light.

Flick also reportedly never began talks with Chelsea due to his preference to coach the Blaugrana, per Romano. Flick is the primary choice for president Joan Laporta as well.

Journalist Javi Miguel reported that Flick is in talks to sign a reported two-year deal at Barca. Fernando Polo also reported along similar lines, adding that sporting director Deco has approved the signing of the German coach.

Multiple other Spanish outlets, including Mundo Deportivo, Gerard Romero and Adrian Sanchez mentioned that Flick's agreement with the club has already been reached. Sanchez reported that Flick is reportedly aware of the club's financial situation and is willing to work around that.

As per SPORT, Deco and Bojan met Hansi Flick on Wednesday night to discuss his availability and plan. They also put forward the principles of Barcelona and confirmed their interest. Flick is reportedly aware of the limitations Barca is currently facing and is still willing to take up the challenge.

Other than Flick, Barca reportedly also considered current Barca Atletic coach Rafa Marquez seriously as a replacement for Xavi.

As such, barring a last minute change, it appears than Flick will be the next coach of the Blaugrana. However, an official announcement from the side of the club and the coach is pending as of writing.