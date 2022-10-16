"He has several issues" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and says he wants to find a 'solution as soon as possible' 

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the behavior of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe should not drive away top clubs from pursuing his signature.

The France international is seeking a move away from the Parc des Princes after becoming disillusioned with the club's project. Such speculations arising just months after Mbappe penned a three-year extension with the club do not reflect well on the player.

However, Romano has clarified that Mbappe has been let down by Les Parisiens for such a situation to come into being. Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Romano claimed:

"He has several issues, for instance, he wanted the club to sign a new striker this summer, but they didn’t get one. There are also internal problems and issues, and this is why he wants to leave as soon as possible."

B/R Football @brfootball



The rumors are back Kylian Mbappé has asked to leave PSG in January as his relationship with the club has broken, reports @MarioCortegana The rumors are back Kylian Mbappé has asked to leave PSG in January as his relationship with the club has broken, reports @MarioCorteganaThe rumors are back 😅 https://t.co/adorXVzpZW

The Italian journalist continued:

"It’s not about the money. He was also offered huge money at Real Madrid but he chose PSG because of the project. Now, he’s not happy about the project, so he wants to find a solution as soon as possible."

PSG reportedly do not intend on selling their prized possession, but Romano predicts that the player will be linked with Premier League clubs and Real Madrid in January:

"I’m told PSG have no intention of selling Mbappe. There will be links with Real Madrid and Premier League clubs, but it’s important to say that at the moment there are no talks. I don’t expect anything for January, but after that, never say never."

Real Madrid were said to have no regrets about missing out on Mbappe due to his attitude this summer. However, Romano believes Mbappe's alleged behavioral issues won't put clubs off his scent:

"For top stars like Mbappe, I don’t expect big concerns about his 'behaviour'. All top clubs want Mbappe as he’s a fantastic football player and he will be a star for many, many years. So, there are no problems with his requests or ideas."

Losing Kylian Mbappe would be a blow for PSG

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe becomes PSG's all-time top scorer in the Champions League Kylian Mbappe becomes PSG's all-time top scorer in the Champions League 👑 https://t.co/b5usra71TQ

Kylian Mbappe has gradually become the face of a club that already possesses Neymar Jr. (30) and Lionel Messi (35).

The two South American forwards are in their 30s and Mbappe (22) is expected to have an even more important role in Paris if and when they leave the club. He is already second on the club's all-time leading goalscorer list with 183 strikes in 230 matches across competitions.

Losing a player like Mbappe would be a big blow for reasons that pertain to the club's performance on and off the pitch. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if PSG stand firm when clubs come calling for Mbappe.

