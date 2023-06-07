“I didn’t even evaluate it” – Lionel Messi opens up on why he rejected offer from a European club to join Inter Miami in MLS

Lionel Messi has revealed he turned down interest from a European club before opting to join MLS side Inter Miami.

Messi has decided to join Inter Miami when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this month. The Argentine will be joining a Herons side currently sitting rock bottom of the Eastern conference.

The iconic forward has been discussing his impending move to DRV PNK Stadium with SPORT. He has opened up on interest from a European club in his services and explained why he didn't study their offer:

"Yes, leaving Europe. The truth is that I had offers from another European team, but I didn't even evaluate it because in Europe my idea was only to go to Barcelona."

Lionel Messi spent 16 glorious seasons at Barcelona, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 appearances. He is a Blaugrana legend and it is due to his allegiance with the Catalan giants that he snubbed interest from the unnamed European club:

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barça, it was time to go to the American league to experience football in a different way and enjoy the day-to-day. Obviously with the same responsibility and the same desire to want to win and to always do things well. But with more peace of mind."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner becomes the latest household name to arrive in the MLS. The likes of Inter Miami's owner David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all plied their trade in the United States.

Lionel Messi not only snubbed interest from the undisclosed European club but also Saudi giants Al Hilal. The Middle Eastern club were willing to make the Argentine icon the highest-paid player in history with a €500 million salary offer.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be looking to propel the MLS into one of world football's most attractive leagues. His move to Inter Miami could see him play under his former Argentina and Barca boss Gerardo Martino. The Herons are reportedly close to appointing the Argentine coach as their new manager.

Lionel Messi claims to have not enjoyed his time at PSG as he heads to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi didn't enjoy his experience at PSG.

Lionel Messi has admitted that he did not enjoy his two years at PSG amid problems with living in the French capital. The legendary forward joined the Parisians in 2021 when Barca couldn't afford a new contract for their former captain.

Messi has explained that his dissatisfaction with life in Paris affected his family. He said (via TheEuropeanLad):

"These were two years [PSG] in which I was not happy, I did not enjoy myself, and that affected my family life, I missed a lot of my children's lives at school."

The Argentine scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 games at the Parc des Princes, winning two Ligue 1 titles. However, he never seemed happy with the Parisians and held a frosty relationship with the club's fans.

Messi made an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia in May which only further infuriated PSG fans. They headed to the club's headquarters to protest against the iconic attacker. He now embarks on a new adventure in the MLS with Inter Miami.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes