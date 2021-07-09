Inter Milan and Napoli interest in €20 million rated Chelsea star - Reports

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri is reportedly the subject of interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan and Napoli. The left-back has been on the fringes of Chelsea's squad since joining the club from AS Roma in 2018 and is believed to be keen to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to Italian news outlet FCInter1908, Chelsea are willing to sell Emerson this summer and have slapped a €20 million price tag on him.

Chelsea signed Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma in January of 2018 for €20 million on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The Italian was seen as an ideal replacement for Spanish full-back Marcos Alonso.

Palmieri, however, struggled to replace Alonso as Chelsea's starting left-back. Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard preferred to play Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of Palmieri at left-back.

Since the arrival of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City last summer, Emerson has been starved of regular football. The 26-year-old made just two Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season.

Despite barely playing any club football last season, Palmieri was included in Roberto Mancini's Italy squad for Euro 2020. The left-back has often been linked with a move away from Chelsea over the last year. Inter Milan and Napoli are set to battle it out for the Chelsea star's signature this summer.

Inter Milan have prioritized the signing of a left-back this summer after Ashley Young left the club to join Aston Villa. Chelsea reportedly offered Emerson to Inter as part of a player-plus cash deal in exchange for Achraf Hakimi.

Inter, however, rejected the offer and accepted a €70 million offer from PSG for Hakimi. The Nerrazzuri are still interested in signing the Italian left-back this summer.

Newly appointed Napoli boss Luciano Spaletti worked with Emerson Palmieri during their time together at AS Roma in the 2017-18 season. Spaletti is rumored to be interested in providing Emerson with an escape route from Chelsea.

New Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti admits he 'might' have spoken to Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri about a move https://t.co/4i9RLwaACT — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 8, 2021

Chelsea will need to sell the likes of Emerson Palmieri, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud if they are to pursue Erling Haaland

Italy v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Semi-final

Chelsea have prioritized the signing of a top-quality striker this summer. The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. Dortmund are likely to demand a fee in the region of €150 million for Haaland.

Emerson Palmieri is Napoli’s first choice target at left-back, however, Chelsea’s opening request of €20M is very high. There will be a meeting between Emerson’s agents and Napoli next week to try and find the right way to convince Chelsea. (@DiMarzio via @Napoli_Report) — SSC Nap⚽️li News (@SSCNapoliNews_) July 8, 2021

Having already sold Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan this summer, Chelsea will look to sell fringe players like Emerson Palmieri, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud to raise the capital required to fund a deal for Haaland.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava