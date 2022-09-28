Inter Milan want Chelsea defender if Milan Skriniar moves to PSG: Reports

Inter Milan could look to re-ignite their interest in signing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah if Milan Skriniar joins Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next year, as per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t SportWitness).

The Nerazzurri were looking at Chalobah towards the end of the recent summer transfer window due to PSG's interest in Skriniar. The Slovakian centre-back ended up staying at Inter while the Italian outfit signed Federico Acerbi on a free loan with the right to buy from Lazio.

They could not come to an agreement with Chelsea for the English defender due to hitting two major hurdles in negotiations. The Blues wanted a loan fee up front and an obligation to buy inserted into his potential Inter contract.

The 2020-21 Scudetto winners, however, wanted a free loan with an option to buy him at the end of the season. Nevertheless, the two clubs have been in contact since the recently-concluded transfer window due to Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker was loaned to Inter on a season-long deal this summer and could play a key role in Chalobah's move. The report states that he 'would have pushed' the Serie A outfit to sign his 'friend' from Chelsea.

The English centre-back saw very little playing time under then-Blues manager Thomas Tuchel. He only has one Premier League appearance to his name this season but things could change under new manager Graham Potter.

Chelsea sold an up-and-coming centre-back, Fikayo Tomori, to AC Milan in a permanent deal last summer. It remains to be seen if Chalobah will follow Tomori to Italy in 2023.

His current contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer of 2026, which allows the Blues to place a considerable price tag on the player.

Chelsea, PSG ready offers for Inter Milan defenders

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) PSG are preparing an offer in the region of €30 million to sign Skriniar in the January transfer window.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are reportedly keen to sign right-back Denzel Dumfries in the first month of 2023. As per Il Corriere dello Sport, the west London outfit could bid €50 million in transfer fees for the Holland international and let him stay at Inter on loan until the end of the season.

The Blues could offer Inter the chance to extend Lukaku's stay as well. The former Manchester United striker is at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium until next summer and the Italian giants do not have an option to make his move permanent.

