"It's simply too late for that" – Journalist rules out Chelsea attempt to hijack deal for PSG-linked defender

Chelsea are reportedly not in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele, who is close to completing a permanent move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the ongoing transfer window.

Mukiele, who is in the final year of his current deal at the Red Bull Arena, has been a vital squad member for the Red Bulls for the past four seasons. Since joining from Montpellier for €16 million in the summer of 2018, he has helped RB Leipzig lift the 2021-22 DFB Pokal trophy.

A strong and quick defender, the 24-year-old is adept at playing both as a right-back and centre-back. Last season, Mukiele contributed two goals and five assists in 38 matches across all competitions. He also helped his team register 11 clean sheets along the way.

According to Sky Sports reporter Philip Hinze, Mukiele's transfer to PSG is set to be finalized before the end of the week. The journalist also added that the rumours about Chelsea wanting to hijack the deal are false. He wrote on Twitter:

"Nordi Mukiele trains individually to prevent injury. Transfer to PSG about to be completed. Announcement this week. Rumours that Chelsea want to hijack the deal are not true, according to our information. It's simply too late for that."

Philipp Hinze @philipphinze24 #RBL : Nordi #Mukiele trainiert verletzungspräventiv individuell. Transfer zu #PSG kurz vor dem Abschluss. Verkündung in dieser Woche. Gerüchte, dass Chelsea den Deal kapern will, entsprechen nach unseren Infos nicht der Wahrheit. Dafür ist es auch einfach zu spät. #RBL eipzig #RBL: Nordi #Mukiele trainiert verletzungspräventiv individuell. Transfer zu #PSG kurz vor dem Abschluss. Verkündung in dieser Woche. Gerüchte, dass Chelsea den Deal kapern will, entsprechen nach unseren Infos nicht der Wahrheit. Dafür ist es auch einfach zu spät. #RBLeipzig

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG have reached an agreement of €16 million with RB Leipzig for the services of Mukiele. The former Laval man is set to become the Parisian's third summer recruit after midfielder Vitinha and striker Hugo Ekitike.

Earlier, Foot Mercato reported that Chelsea were hoping to hijack the Ligue 1 champions' deal for the defender by proposing a player-plus-cash deal involving out-of-favour striker Timo Werner.

Overall, Mukiele has featured in 145 matches for RB Leipzig, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists in the process.

PSG close in on Renato Sanches

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Parisians have agreed personal terms with Lille midfielder Renato Sanches for a salary of €5 million per year plus bonuses. Luis Campos is expected to finalize the deal after a meeting with Lille representatives.

Sanches, who lifted the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title under new PSG boss Christophe Galtier, has registered six goals and 10 assists in 90 appearances across all competitions for Lille.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far