Jorge Mendes could work on the option of offering 23-year-old loanee as Lionel Messi replacement at PSG - reports

Jorge Mendes reportedly has the option of offering on-loan Chelsea forward Joao Felix as a potential replacement for Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea could explore the option of loaning the Portugal international for another year in a €20 million package that would include loan fees and wages. They do not want to pay the €100 million valuation placed on the player to permanently sign him.

If Felix does not have a future at Chelsea or Atletico Madrid beyond the summer, Mendes could reportedly explore the option of offering him as Messi's replacement at PSG. The superagent could also look to offer him to other Premier League clubs.

Messi is set to leave Les Parisiens as a free agent this summer unless something drastic changes. The 35-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, where he spent a trophy-laden 21 years before joining PSG in 2021.

Felix, 23, joined Atletico Madrid from SL Benfica for a fee of €126 million in July 2019 but has failed to realize his potential so far. The Portuguese forward was deemed expendable by Los Colchoneros in January and was allowed to join Chelsea on a six-month loan deal.

PSG would possibly have to scour the market in the event of Messi's exit. They do not have another world-class option to seamlessly replace the seven-time Ballon d'Or if and when he leaves the club.

Felix's time in west London has seen him score just twice in 16 games across competitions. The Atletico loanee has shown all the skills needed to be a world-class forward but has lacked the finishing touch to truly make a mark for Chelsea.

Lionel Messi breaks silence after being fined by PSG for Saudi trip

Lionel Messi was reportedly slapped with a two-week suspension by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after making an unauthorized trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Argentine superstar failed to turn up for training on Monday (May 1) after his team's 3-1 Ligue 1 loss to Lorient. He was apparently refused permission to make the trip but went ahead with his plans regardless.

Messi has now given his side of the story. In a video posted on his official Instagram account, he is heard saying:

"I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as it always does. I had this trip organized and couldn't cancel it. I had already canceled it before. I apologize to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me."

Lionel Messi is supposedly in line to miss his team's league matches against Troyes (May 7) and Ajaccio (May 13).

