Journalist issues update on Neymar Jr's possible summer move to Chelsea amid transfer links

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar Jr is not a top target for Chelsea this summer. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes.

This is despite his contract automatically renewing last summer with Neymar, 31, now tied to the Parisians until 2027. Speculation has grown recently that the forward is in talks with the Premier League club over a potential move.

However, Plettenberg has essentially cooled down talk of the Brazilian heading to Stamford Bridge. He tweeted:

"He was linked to (Chelsea) based on a reported conversation between Boehly & Al-Khelaifi. But understand that (Chelsea) is not seriously considering to sign him in summer. Neymar and Chelsea is not hot at this stage."

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News #Neymar : He was linked to @ChelseaFC based on a reported conversation between Boehly & Al-Khelaifi. But understand that #CFC is not seriously considering to sign him in summer. Neymar and Chelsea is not hot at this stage. @SkySportDE News #Neymar: He was linked to @ChelseaFC based on a reported conversation between Boehly & Al-Khelaifi. But understand that #CFC is not seriously considering to sign him in summer. Neymar and Chelsea is not hot at this stage. @SkySportDE 🇧🇷 https://t.co/CBUVPP8Ioy

Neymar has been in superb form this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 games across competitions. However, he will miss the rest of the season as he is set to undergo surgery on his ankle.

The PSG attacker has been at the Parc des Princes since 2017. He became the world's most expensive player after joining from Barcelona for €222.2 million (£200 million). The Brazilian has scored 118 goals and contributed 77 assists in 173 matches for the Parisians.

Reports also claim that Neymar is keen to end his career with the Ligue 1 giants and wants to help them secure their first UEFA Champions League trophy.

The west Londoners have signed a host of attacking talent over the past two transfer windows. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have arrived at the club. Hence, a move for Neymar is not on the top of their agenda.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta has spoken to Brentford's David Raya about a move to Stamford Bridge

David Raya is a Blues target this summer.

Raya looks increasingly likely to be leaving Brentford in the summer as he has rejected two contract offers from the Bees. His contract at the Gtech Community Stadium expires in 2024.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United. According to CaughtOffside, Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been in conversation with Raya over a move while on international duty. Brentford boss Thomas Frank has previously stated that the Spaniard will cost upwards of £40 million.

Raya has been earning plaudits for Brentford this season, keeping eight clean sheets in 26 games. Graham Potter's side are set to assess their goalkeeping situation at the end of the season. Edouard Mendy's future is uncertain, with AC Milan showing interest in signing him.

Poll : 0 votes